This evening's slots are filled with the match between Plymouth Argyle v Leeds United for the FA Cup fourth round replay, with time being factored in for possible extra time and penalties. It will then be followed by the usual 10pm BBC News.

As for the following day, the evening will be packed with what was missed on the Tuesday, with EastEnders, Waterloo Road and the eighth episode of Silent Witness all airing from 7:30pm through to 10pm.

Silent Witness. BBC Studios/Gary Moyes

To account for the gaps in the schedule and for Wednesday's restructure, The Repair Shop has been dropped from the schedule and the second episode of Ambulance has been rescheduled for Wednesday 14th February at 9pm on BBC One.

The Wednesday (7th February) episode of EastEnders will then air on Thursday 8th, and Thursday night's episode will air on Friday 9th at 7:30pm.

The usual episode of Celebrity Mastermind, originally billed for Friday evening at 7:30pm, has been removed from the schedule to accommodate for EastEnders.

This isn't the first time that major sporting events have impacted the TV schedule in recent weeks, with Silent Witness and Waterloo Road previously being removed from the BBC schedule for the FA Cup.

Earlier in January, the shows were dropped from the schedule and then aired the following week.

As for this week, at least fans won't be left wanting for too long and will get their fix of EastEnders and Waterloo Road - just on different days to the original schedule.

As for Silent Witness, the episode - which will now air on Tuesday evening - follows on from Monday night's first parter, Death by a Thousand Hits.

The synopsis for the anticipated second part reads: "Nikki makes a breakthrough, but can the team believe everything they are told?

"The Lyell is compromised in an unexpected way as the team strive to find out who the man on the beach was and why he was killed. In a dark and chilling story, they must unite to discover the truth and, above all, trust no-one."

EastEnders and Silent Witness are available to watch on BBC iPlayer. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

