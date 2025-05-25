Now, The Sun reports that new executive producer Ben Wadey has decided to bring Bowden back for a guest stint later this year, with the possibility that it could lead to a full-time return down the line.

A source told the paper: "Ben had a list of characters he wanted to bring back and Ben Mitchell was one. It’s taken a little while to sort out but Max will be back filming on Albert Square later this year."

They claim that Wadey pitched the return storyline to Bowden himself, and the offer was accepted.

The BBC declined to comment when approached by RadioTimes.com, while a representative of Bowden has been approached for comment.

Max Bowden as Ben Mitchell. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Since leaving EastEnders, Bowden has been appearing in multiple stage shows, including Birdsong, Midnight Cowboy and Murder at Midnight.

Last year, speaking on The Lewis Nicholls Show, Bowden said of his departure from EastEnders: "I did nearly 600 episodes in five years, which is a hell of a lot, and it was time for a rest. The character was tired, I was tired, they [the producers] were probably tired of me being tired."

He added: "From an honest perspective, I think a lot of it was that I needed to go for a bit. I needed to go work on me, get myself back to a place of really good mental health, focus on healing and also be a dad."

Bowden was last seen as Ben Mitchell in March 2024 when the character was extradited to the US, having committed credit card fraud in a desperate plan to save his daughter Lexi's mother, Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold), from her terminal brain tumour.

Ben Mitchell shared an emotional goodbye with husband Callum Highway (Tony Clay) through a cell door before he left the country.

Callum Highway (Tony Clay, left) said a heartfelt goodbye to husband Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) last year. BBC

Since his departure, the character has been mentioned numerous times and remains married to Callum, who has visited him in prison and offered a positive update on him earlier this year.

The reports of Bowden's return to the soap will also please fans of Callum Highway, as the character has had very little to do since the departure of his husband, despite still raising stepdaughter Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) with Lola's widower and Ben's adopted brother Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick).

Ben Mitchell also continues to have major links to the Square, being the son of soap icons Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth), along with being the half-brother of Walford veteran Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt).

Executive producer Ben Wadey's era is already set to see some cast changes with the news of exits for Felix Baker (Matthew Morrison), Bernadette Taylor (Clair Norris), and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner).

However, reports suggest that Jake Wood will also be making a comeback as the iconic lothario Max Branning.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

