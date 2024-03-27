Following his exit, Bowden will be joining the 30th anniversary tour of Birdsong as Jack Firebrace.

"I'm so excited to be collaborating with Original Theatre again on a project close to my heart," Bowden said.

"Birdsong highlights the tragedy of war, yet the beauty of humanity simultaneously through strong relationships under extreme circumstances, and I can't wait to bring Jack Firebrace to life under their guidance."

More like this

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Bowden previously starred in the 2016 tour of Birdsong, originally playing the role of Tipper.

Director Alastair Whatley said of Bowden re-joining the cast: "Max joined us to play the character of Tipper, a young soldier, in the 2016 tour of Birdsong and now, the best part of a decade later, returns to play the wonderful role of Jack Firebrace.

"I cannot wait to get back in the rehearsal room with Max to explore one of Sebastian’s most unforgettable characters."

In scenes that aired this week, Ben has been arrested for fraud after an international warrant was put out for his arrest. Scenes are yet to play out to see what happens to Ben, but Bowden has since issued a heartfelt message to his fans.

Max Bowden as Ben Mitchell and Isabella Brown as Lexi Pearce in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Following Tuesday night's episode, Bowden wrote: "Well guys. It’s that time! It's been one hell of a ride! Thanks for taking Ben to your hearts and allowing my version into your lives.

"I had an amazing five years at @bbceastenders and learnt a hell of a lot about myself and the craft I love so dearly; it got me through some very hard personal times and I will be forever grateful!"

Read more:

He continued: "I really will never be able to thank everybody for the support enough, because the fans of the show are so passionate, caring, and invested and it enables us as actors to want to keep going and always be better; so I really do from the bottom of my heart appreciate every single person who has sent any sort of positivity my way over the last five years – I love you all.

"Ben Mitchell 6.0 over and out. Goodbye EE! I'll miss you all. X"

EastEnders airs Monday to Friday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this week. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.