Elsewhere, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) attempts to make things right with Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley).

Finally, Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) shares a tender moment with Barney.

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers for 26th May - 29th May 2025.

4 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Zack Hudson and Harry Mitchell spark car crash horror

Zack reveals the truth to Harry. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Zack asks Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) for a loan to fund his escape, but Ravi warns him not to mess with Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington), revealing that she recently asked Ravi to move a body for her.

Zack confides in Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), who convinces him to go to the police.

Zack's information leads to Nicola's arrest, and when Zack sees Harry's reaction, he tells him the truth about Barney's paternity, hoping that Harry will want him to get Barney to safety.

Nicola has some explaining to do. BBC

But when Nicola is released, Harry tells dad Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian) the truth: he's not Barney's dad, Zack is.

Nicola tries to deny it, but is forced to come clean under pressure from Teddy.

There's a painful confrontation between Teddy and Nicola, but the pair are shaken when Harry reveals Zack's plan to leave with Barney.

Nigel and Billy in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Harry takes drastic measures to stop Zack and bundles him into his car boot before speeding out of Walford.

Worried over his son's actions, Teddy intercepts Nigel, Billy (Perry Fenwick) and Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) on the way to the cinema and demands a lift to follow Harry.

Teddy hopes to reach Harry before he can see out his plan, but just when it looks like Teddy has sorted everything, a car veers off the road and submerges itself in the lake!

2. Vicki Fowler takes action as those trapped fight for survival

Phil holds Vicki back. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

In the aftermath of the accident, the survivors scramble bankside to try and save those trapped within the vehicle.

As news of events reaches Albert Square, Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) takes matters into her own hands, heading to No.1 to reveal a truth.

Barney Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The fallout of Vicki's outburst stuns Barney, but has she told him that Zack is his biological father?

Linda and Phil are seen alongside Vicki and Barney as the shocking situation unfolds, but at the lake, who is trapped in the car, and will they make it out alive?

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

3. Phil Mitchell tries to make amends with disappointed Nigel Bates

Nigel gets caught up in the chaos. BBC

Phil is confused when Nigel is angry that they didn't celebrate his birthday, despite Nigel saying that he didn't want a fuss.

After talking it over with Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter), Honey and Alfie, Phil asks Nigel why he's upset.

Later, Phil suggests a belated birthday celebration, and Nigel asks to go to the cinema.

But with Teddy interrupting these plans, how will Nigel be caught up in the terrifying events?

4. Avani Nandra-Hart shares a kiss with Barney Mitchell

Barney supports Avani. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Avani receives an onslaught of cruel messages online as news spreads about her sleeping with Joel Marshall (Max Murray).

Barney tries to support her, but Avani gets defensive and storms off when he mentions Joel.

Barney later finds a distressed Avani in the playground and tries to help her again.

He comforts her over the nasty messages, but Nicola finds them and assumes Avani is leading Barney astray.

Avani kisses Barney. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

When Barney explains why Avani is upset, Nicola gives Avani a pep talk, and Avani is touched by Barney's support.

Avani later invites Barney back to her house, but she gets angry when Barney gets the wrong end of the stick.

Ravi spots the altercation and gives Barney some sage advice, leading the teens to make amends.

As Avani kisses Barney, is this the start of a blossoming new romance?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Visit our dedicated Soaps page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.