It very much looks as though someone loses control, or could it be a planned course of action?

Whatever it is, it's enough to send a chill down your spine, as the reality of who could be in danger has started to dawn on fans.

With the release of the clip, plenty have been left to ideate as to who could be in the car.

It was announced earlier this week that Lacey Turner will be leaving the soap this year to focus on her life outside of the show.

We do know that it's just a temporary exit, with Stacey Slater set to make a return to our screens "when Lacey decides the time is right," according to an EastEnders spokeswoman who spoke to The Sun.

So, could Stacey be the one who's in danger? Something tells us that amidst the grief of losing her second husband, Martin Fowler (James Bye) in February's 40th anniversary live episode, a deadly car crash could almost be too much for the beloved character.

But hey, we can't put anything past EastEnders.

Fans have also floated the idea that it could be Cindy (Michelle Collins), who has only continued to get herself cemented in the drama after exposing Kathy's (Gillian Taylforth) affair with Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman).

The fallout from the exposing of the affair continues to be emotional, especially for Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) who was prepared to take Harvey back for the sake of her family. But Harvey delivered quite the metaphorical gut-punch when he declined Jean's offer and went to seek solace in Kathy's arms instead, confirming their shot at romance.

Could Kathy still be hellbent on getting revenge with Cindy, despite her supposed happy ending? Or could Jean be the one in the driver's seat?

It's safe to say that many think it could be Cindy who's in danger, with a mixed reaction to the possibility. Some fans are keen to see the character get her just desserts, while others think it could involve a Mitchell.

Some fans have speculated that it could involve Zack (James Farrar) or Nicola (Laura Doddington), with one writing on X: "My theory is, this is when Zack attempts to kidnap Barney & Teddy or Nicola gives chase. Nicola fires her gun at the car, Zack loses control, the car crashes with Barney & Zack inside."

One fan also wrote: "Gina after finding out it was Nicola who killed Harry’s girlfriend."

As for now, we'll just have to wait and see who will be driven into the lake but something tells us it'll be worth the wait.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

