Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the British Soap Awards 2025, Taylforth admitted that she doesn't know whether Kathy and Harvey will stay together.

"I don't know how long it's gonna last, what's going to happen?"

With Jean preoccupied with her struggling family after the devastating loss of her ex-son-in-law Martin Fowler (James Bye), who was also Kathy's nephew, Harvey sought solace with Kathy.

"Harvey, he was being pushed away by Jean, and I was there just to pick him up and help the poor man know what love's about again. I felt I was a Samaritan at times," the actress mused.

"He needed someone, just needed [someone] to comfort him, and I was there."

While there's some uncertainty over Kathy and Harvey's future, she has enjoyed playing this storyline with Boatman: "He's a lovely guy, Ross, I love working with him."

Chatting alongside former co-star Anita Dobson, Taylforth joyfully shared that the night's festivities were "extra wonderful because I got in touch with my mate again, my mate's here!"

Anita Dobson as Angie Watts appears to daughter Sharon in the ruins of the Queen Vic. BBC

Fans were delighted when the BBC soap delivered a surprise cameo from Dobson for its 40th anniversary in February.

In a scene kept top secret until transmission, Dobson appeared as her original EastEnders character Angie Watts, in a vision to daughter Sharon (played by Letitia Dean).

Asked about her epic cameo, the actress told RadioTimes.com: "It was wonderful.

"It was a really magical day. I was only sorry I didn't get to see Gill then. There was so much to do, but everybody was so kind, so welcoming."

Angie's special appearance won Scene of the Year at the ceremony, and viewers will be able to watch the British Soap Awards on Thursday 5th June at 8pm on ITV.

