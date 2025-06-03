But with a discovery about Tommy in the mix, will they get to say 'I do'?

Elsewhere, Elaine Knight (Harriet Thorpe) takes shocking action when she witnesses husband George Knight (Colin Salmon) in a cosy moment with Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins).

Also, Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) must win around a hurt Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter).

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers for Monday 9th June - Thursday 12th June 2025.

4 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Joel Marshall inflicts more of his toxic influence on Tommy Moon

Joel shows Tommy another video. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) is disturbed when Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) reveals no one wants to be friends with Joel because he shamed Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) for sleeping with him, and now Avani is getting abusive messages from their peers.

Vicki updates Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw) on her discovery, and they agree he needs more positive male role models.

Later, Vicki and Ross are relieved to see Joel helping Tommy with his wedding speech, and they hope their friendship will be good for Joel.

Joel invites Tommy to come to his place after the wedding, and Joel later shows Tommy a video by a social media influencer who says derogatory things about women.

As Kat and Alfie finally begin to realise what Tommy's been up to lately, the week descends into more drama...

2. Will Kat Slater marry Alfie Moon amid Tommy discovery?

Alfie makes a realisation. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

While Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) faces some snags in the wedding planning, Kat continues to believe that the explicit video on Alfie's laptop is down to him, unaware it was purchased by Tommy.

Kat confides in Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) that she fears Alfie has turned to adult entertainment, as things have been quiet in the bedroom department after his cancer treatment.

Alfie tries to talk to Tommy. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Alfie cooks a romantic meal, and Kat arrives ready to seduce him. Alfie is taken aback and slows things down, leading Kat to storm out. Jean urges her to speak to Alfie properly, and Patrick gives Alfie the same advice.

Kat and Alfie have a frank conversation about their issues, but when Kat mentions the video, Alfie is confused - until he works out that it was Tommy who was watching it.

Kat calls off the wedding. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The day of the wedding arrives, but Kat and Alfie are concerned about Tommy, which casts a shadow over the festivities.

Alfie promises to talk to Tommy, but a series of mishaps distract him.

When Alfie admits he's messed up several wedding tasks, Kat tells him she's having second thoughts and the wedding is off!

Will the couple wed? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Alfie is devastated and angry, while Kat, Elaine and Yolande share a drink and compare notes on the state of their love lives.

Elaine gives the others pause for thought, while Alfie gets a pep talk from an unlikely source.

Alfie and Kat meet to talk, but will the wedding go ahead after all?

3. Elaine Knight makes a shock move after learning a secret about George Knight

Elaine kicks George out. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Things are tense at The Queen Vic as Elaine stews over George helping Cindy with The Albert.

The situation begins to thaw when Elaine surprises George with a gift to commemorate his boxing career, until Junior Knight (Micah Balfour) storms in and reveals that George went to see his mother, ex-wife Sabrina, on Christmas night.

Elaine with punter Stephen. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

George admits that Sabrina kissed him, but he swears he rejected her. Elaine is devastated that he's lied again and throws George out.

George looks for Junior but finds Cindy, who offers him a shoulder to cry on.

When Elaine goes to find George and sees him hugging Cindy on the Albert balcony, she retreats.

Elaine meets with Drew. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

When Elaine returns to The Albert, Felix Baker (Matthew James Morrison) reveals that George and Cindy left together looking cosy. Elaine makes a call, and is chatted up by a punter called Stephen.

Elaine's saviour arrives - Drew Peacock (Paul Clayton), her late first husband John's boyfriend.

Drew bats Stephen away and gives Elaine a pep talk, and she takes his advice to heart, making a shocking next move.

What does Elaine do?

4. Patrick Trueman makes a grand gesture to make amends to Yolande Trueman

Yolande and Patrick in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Yolande is hurt when Patrick makes excuses to get out of giving her a massage.

Yolande confides in Denise Fox (Diane Parish) about her fears that things will never be the same with her and Patrick.

Denise tries to support Yolande and Patrick through their relationship crisis, and Patrick later fights for Yolande by making a grand gesture.

Will Yolande be won over?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

