EastEnders sets up troubling Tommy Moon twist amid Kat discovery in iPlayer release
Spoiler warning for Thursday 5th June 2025.
**Warning: Contains major spoilers for today's EastEnders episode (5th June 2025), airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.**
There was yet more worrying behaviour from Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) in the latest edition of EastEnders, throwing a spanner in the works for his newly-engaged parents Kat (Jessie Wallace) and Alfie (Shane Richie).
With their new limousine business causing a rift with Jean Slater (Gillian Wright), thanks to Kat's unwitting partnership with cheating Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman), the happy couple's 'Hag' party felt incomplete.
Still, Kat and Alfie planned an unofficial wedding alongside a photoshoot to promote their new venture, and Tommy seemed quietly pleased when Alfie asked him to be his best man when the real big day arrives.
But Tommy was fuming that Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) would be babysitting him and the twins that night.
Amy showed her distaste when Joel Marshall (Max Murray) arrived to hang out with Tommy.
Joel soon encouraged Tommy to use Alfie's credit card to buy explicit videos online.
Meanwhile, the hens and stags dressed in Kat's signature leopard print for the festivities, and Jean gate-crashed the fun and was caught trying to tamper with the club's fire alarm.
But after another row with Kat, who later explained that Jean was more than family to her, Jean had a change of heart and made amends with the bride-to-be.
With all now right in her world, Kat opened the family laptop to make a booking for the wedding – only to find a payment for an adult website.
Kat assumed Alfie was responsible, but will she realise it was actually Tommy?
Read more:
- EastEnders airs shock showdown amid Kat Slater and Alfie Moon engagement in iPlayer release
- 4 EastEnders spoilers next week: Will Kat Slater marry Alfie Moon as wedding is in jeopardy?
- EastEnders’ Elijah Holloway on Nicola and Barney drama: ‘Harry’s not ready to move on’
- EastEnders airs new twist for Zack Hudson after near-death experience in early BBC iPlayer release
- EastEnders' Ben Mitchell tipped for return later this year after dramatic exit in 2024
- EastEnders spoilers as Alfie Moon finally proposes to Kat Slater again - will she say yes?
- EastEnders boss says soap is exploring "uncharted territory" under new producer
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Visit our dedicated Soaps page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.