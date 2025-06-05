With their new limousine business causing a rift with Jean Slater (Gillian Wright), thanks to Kat's unwitting partnership with cheating Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman), the happy couple's 'Hag' party felt incomplete.

Still, Kat and Alfie planned an unofficial wedding alongside a photoshoot to promote their new venture, and Tommy seemed quietly pleased when Alfie asked him to be his best man when the real big day arrives.

A happy moment for Kat and Alfie BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

But Tommy was fuming that Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) would be babysitting him and the twins that night.

Amy showed her distaste when Joel Marshall (Max Murray) arrived to hang out with Tommy.

Joel soon encouraged Tommy to use Alfie's credit card to buy explicit videos online.

Meanwhile, the hens and stags dressed in Kat's signature leopard print for the festivities, and Jean gate-crashed the fun and was caught trying to tamper with the club's fire alarm.

Max Murray as Joel Marshall. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

But after another row with Kat, who later explained that Jean was more than family to her, Jean had a change of heart and made amends with the bride-to-be.

With all now right in her world, Kat opened the family laptop to make a booking for the wedding – only to find a payment for an adult website.

Kat assumed Alfie was responsible, but will she realise it was actually Tommy?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

