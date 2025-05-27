Elsewhere, troublesome teen Joel Marshall's (Max Murray) behaviour gets worse.

Also, George Knight (Colin Salmon) risks his wife Elaine's (Harriet Thorpe) wrath when he helps out ex Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins).

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 2nd June - 5th June 2025.

4 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Lauren Branning splits with Peter Beale amid relapse drama

Peter Beale (Thomas Law) is full of anger BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

It's tense between Lauren and Peter as he continues to struggle with baby Jimmy's diagnosis.

Lauren is overwhelmed by well-wishers in the Square, and she tries to get Peter to join her, but he dismisses her pleas.

Cindy and Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) join forces to help, but soon, Peter blames Lauren for Jimmy's blindness.

Pushed to the brink, recovering alcoholic Lauren heads to The Queen Vic and Harry's Barn for a drink, but she's refused by both Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and Gina Knight (Francesca Henry).

Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins, right) offers words of encouragement to Peter. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Peter later attempts to bond with Jimmy after encouragement from Cindy, but when Lauren stays out all evening and returns to try and speak to Peter, he refuses to listen and heads off without her to a hospital appointment with Jimmy.

Lauren confides Jimmy's diagnosis to Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton), while Peter is warmed by an encounter with a fellow patient and comes home full of hope.

But when Peter discovers that Lauren almost relapsed, he breaks up with Lauren and vows to fight her for custody of Jimmy and their eldest son Louie (Jake McNally).

Is this the end for Lauren and Peter? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The next day, Kathy persuades Peter to make amends with Lauren, and the couple put aside their differences.

But Peter soon realises that Lauren is hiding something, and he asks Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) for custody advice.

Honey overhears and tells Lauren, who officially ends her relationship with Peter.

Is this really the end, or will Peter regret his behaviour? And what is Lauren hiding?

Anyone affected by Jimmy's story can visit RNIB for support and information.

2. Alfie Moon and Kat Slater get engaged - but more trouble looms

Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman, far right) gets on the wrong side of Kat next week. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) reaches out to angry Kat next week, after he's unable to fund the purchase of a limo from old pal Cheeky when new partner Kathy can't come up with the cash.

Harvey first tries to poach some of Kat's cab drivers as investors for his new business, but she scuppers his plans. Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) gives Harvey some advice and he asks Kat to be his business partner.

Kat declines and decides to set up her own limo business instead. Kat meets with Cheeky to buy the limo, but a request for a higher offer leads Kat to ask ex-husband Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) for an early advance on their divorce settlement.

Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace, left) and Alfie Moon (Shane Richie, right) are engaged again - and celebrate a 'Hag' do! BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Signing a deal, Cheeky tells Kat she must take on his silent partner.

Alfie later plans a fake wedding shoot to promote the new business, and he tells Linda he wants to propose to Kat again.

At the flat, Alfie asks Kat to marry him, and she accepts! Kat and Alfie don't waste any time as they quickly celebrate in a joint hen and stag party, with Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) delighting Kat with the 'Hag' do theme.

Things almost go awry, but it seems the day is a happy one. That is, until Kat makes a worrying discovery on the family computer, which she assumes is down to Alfie.

Will Kat and Alfie's bliss be ruined? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

What has Kat found, and is Alfie to blame?

Well, we can't help but make a different connection here, with a certain teenage newcomer...

3. Barney Mitchell pushes Avani Nandra-Hart away after the previous week

Barney Mitchell (Lewis Bridgeman, right) pushes Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) away. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Following the events of the previous week, Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) attempts to support Barney Mitchell (Lewis Bridgeman) on Monday, but he pushes away by offending her.

The following day, seeing the error of his behaviour, Barney tries to reach out to Avani and apologise, but is dismissed by Avani and her stern mother Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy).

Can Barney repair his relationship with Avani? And what is Barney having to cope with from the previous week?

4. Joel Marshall displays more toxic behaviour

Joel Marshall (Max Murray) shows more bad behaviour. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Since his secret was revealed to viewers, Joel has become more sinister with every passing week, and his impact grows worse in upcoming scenes.

Joel gets on Avani's wrong side when he tries to humiliate her. Joel's vile efforts fall flat when Avani gets the better of him, but this sadly fails to stop him from acting out elsewhere.

Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) is fuming when mum Kat hires Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) to babysit, and an arriving Joel is shamefaced when Amy rails at his treatment of Avani.

Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) falls under Joel's bad influence. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

But later, Joel encourages Tommy to use Alfie's credit card to watch adult videos online.

Is this the source of Kat's shocking finding?

And will any of the parents catch Joel out before Tommy's behaviour spirals beyond help?

5. George Knight helps Cindy Beale behind Elaine Knight's back

Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins, right) gets business going with help from Taru Misu (Matthew Morrison). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

George reaches out to Cindy, helping her with a plan to get the family back onside. But it's clear that Elaine is jealous over George's efforts with Cindy.

Cindy prepares for The Albert relaunch, but her hopes are dashed when George reveals their daughters, Gina and Anna (Molly Rainford), won't be attending.

Felix Baker (Matthew James Morrison) and Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) join Cindy to try to drum up more ticket sales, but soon, Cindy and Elaine get into an argument.

Elaine Knight (Harriet Thorpe, left) rains on Cindy's parade. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

George intervenes, and Elaine decides to host a karaoke night on the day of the relaunch to wind up Cindy.

Disaster strikes when Cindy's bar staff walk out after not being paid, and Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho) offers to help.

George steps in instead, and Gina is incredulous to see her dad helping her mum. But when she sees how much Cindy is trying, Gina agrees to lend a hand.

Meanwhile, Freddie and Felix celebrate Cindy's failures with Elaine, but The Vic's karaoke do is a flop, and Elaine is furious to hear that Cindy's party is a success after all.

Is George (Colin Salmon, left) risking his marriage with his connection to Cindy again? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Elaine attends the party to annoy Cindy, but Cindy uses the moment to reveal how George helped her and even paid for additional staff!

Elaine causes a scene before heading to the barrel store. George tries to reason with her, but when Elaine continues to snipe, George returns to The Albert to celebrate and apologise for Elaine's behaviour.

Will George's sudden alliance with Cindy lead to the end of his marriage?

