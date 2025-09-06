It's long been known that soaps have an important place in society, as they often reflect major issues going on in communities.

EastEnders has a long and rich history of doing just this, with countless storylines over the years tapping into the zeitgeist and presenting real-life issues with accuracy and responsibility.

Scott Maslen, who plays Jack Branning on the soap, has been keen to share his thoughts on how important soaps are, telling RadioTimes.com and others at a recent press event that "messaging has never been more important".

Speaking about the future of EastEnders amid a dramatic time for the Branning family, Maslen said: "I'm very excited about the future because we've got lots of stories we need to address. The world's a mess. EastEnders is going to be even more key.

"I think moving forward, we're in desperate times and I think the right messaging is really important."

Discussing the change that's been happening on EastEnders for the past few months, including the departure of Chris Clenshaw and the arrival of new showrunner, Ben Wadey, Maslen was keen to praise his new boss.

"Ben's come in after Chris, and everyone was big on Chris, but Ben's come in and created such brilliant scripts and I'm very excited. Ben's been clever in getting Jake [Wood, who plays Max Branning] back because that's a key player."

Authors

Helen DalyDeputy Digital Editor

Helen Daly is the Deputy Digital Editor for Radio Times, overseeing new initiatives and commercial projects for the brand. She was previously Deputy TV Editor at a national publication. She has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Media &amp; Journalism from Newcastle University.

Lewis KnightNews and Trends Editor

Lewis is the News and Trends Editor at Radio Times and leads our approach to news, reactive content, and serving audience demands and interests. An obsessive fan of television and film, Lewis is a Nicole Kidman fanatic with a side of passion for science-fiction, art-house cinema and the latest HBO drama. Lewis has a degree in Psychology and a Masters in Film Studies. After working in advertising, Lewis worked at The Mirror for three years in community management and SEO, showbiz, film and television reporting.

