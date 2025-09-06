Scott Maslen, who plays Jack Branning on the soap, has been keen to share his thoughts on how important soaps are, telling RadioTimes.com and others at a recent press event that "messaging has never been more important".

Speaking about the future of EastEnders amid a dramatic time for the Branning family, Maslen said: "I'm very excited about the future because we've got lots of stories we need to address. The world's a mess. EastEnders is going to be even more key.

"I think moving forward, we're in desperate times and I think the right messaging is really important."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Discussing the change that's been happening on EastEnders for the past few months, including the departure of Chris Clenshaw and the arrival of new showrunner, Ben Wadey, Maslen was keen to praise his new boss.

"Ben's come in after Chris, and everyone was big on Chris, but Ben's come in and created such brilliant scripts and I'm very excited. Ben's been clever in getting Jake [Wood, who plays Max Branning] back because that's a key player."

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.