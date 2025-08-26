Her initial homecoming was only brief but she will be back in Albert Square and face-to-face with her mother for the first time since she fled in 2005 when the duo are reunited next week.

That won't be the only reunion fans are excited to see as her meeting with Sharon (Letitia Dean) promises to be an event given their frosty history and clashes over their shared love of Dennis.

Michelle Ryan has returned as Zoe Slater in EastEnders. BBC

Zoe Slater's return came in Wadey's first episode as the new EastEnders boss back in June and he has revealed his motivation behind that big call.

He said: "EastEnders is renowned for putting family at the forefront of its storytelling, and when I took over as Executive Producer, I knew I wanted to return some iconic faces as it allowed us to explore new storyline arcs for our pre-existing characters and families. I had a wish-list of characters that I wanted to return, including Zoe, and I was determined to get Michelle Ryan back.

"The team and I had an exciting storyline idea for Kat and Zoe, and when we approached Michelle, it turned out she’d been thinking about a return. Call it fate or manifesting, but it felt like the stars had aligned!"

Wadey also hinted that there are "a lot of secrets waiting to be discovered" ahead of Zoe Slater's permanent return and teased a dramatic reunion with Sharon.

He said: "When we met Zoe back in June, we saw she wasn’t in a good place – and was clearly hiding secrets. She was also insistent that she couldn’t face seeing her mum again. But why? And why has she shunned Kat for so many years? Since Zoe left, we know their relationship deteriorated until Zoe cut ties completely. I’ve always been fascinated as to why, especially as they left on good terms. We have twenty years of history to explore, and so much has happened to both of them since they were last on screen together. "

The EastEnders boss added: "She’ll certainly bring the drama. Zoe’s one of those people that seems to land herself in difficulty – I think it’s because she faced an identity crisis at such a young age she has a confused sense of self, and has developed a tendency to self-sabotage. Like mother like daughter! And just wait until Sharon sees that Zoe is back…"

Ryan revealed she felt "really emotional but also really good" to be returning to Albert Square after a 20-year hiatus.

She explained: "It felt like ‘this is where I’m meant to be right now’ and I didn’t know that I was going to feel that way. I think the first time around I was so young, so this time I get to take it in more and appreciate it. The Vic is also such an iconic place, and Shane [Richie] said recently, ‘The Vic is the star of the show’ and he’s absolutely right. Everyone else features around it, and it has so much history because all the things that have happened there.”

