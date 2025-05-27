Appearing in the form of a vision, Angie graced the halls of The Queen Vic once again to support her daughter, Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), who was fighting for her life after an explosion at the pub.

Trapped under rubble and drifting in and out of consciousness, Sharon was starting to lose hope. That was, until saw the only person who could urge her to keep fighting: her mother, Angie Watts.

Speaking to Radio Times magazine in next week's issue, Dobson explained that initially there was going to be a whole extra 40th anniversary scene where audiences heard Angie’s voice, but that it was cut to make sure the character's appearance remained a surprise.

"There was going to be a little scene before you saw her when you heard Angie’s voice reading a letter to Sharon. But I thought that if you do that, the audience will know she’s going to come on," she explained.

"So I said, 'Can’t it just be one scene?' and then it’s a lovely surprise. They said, 'OK, we’ll go with that,' so that’s what we did – and it was lovely and surprising."

This week on EastEnders, Zack Hudson's (James Farrar) plan to take secret son Barney Mitchell (Lewis Bridgeman) goes horribly wrong and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) tries to make things right with Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley).

Elsewhere, a terrifying car crash puts multiple lives at risk.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

