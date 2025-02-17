"There was somebody else cast to play Angie Watts," Dobson said. "I came in at the 11th hour or 11th and a half hour really. It was meant to be. I was cast on the Wednesday and I was filming by the Monday. It was very quick, the turnaround."

When Turner asked if it was scary coming in so last minute, Dobson said: "Well, everything that's exciting is scary, isn't it? So, yes, it was scary, but I just felt I knew this woman. I knew her. It was just a joy to play. It really was a gift. I feel very lucky that that happened. It changed my life."

Lacey Turner and Anita Dobson BBC

Dobson joined EastEnders for its first ever episode and played Angie between 1985 and 1988. Dobson decided to leave at that point and never returned to the soap, with Angie revealed to have died off-screen in 2002.

During her appearance on We Started Here, Turner and Dobson also spoke about filming live episodes of the show ahead of the upcoming live instalment for the 40th anniversary.

"It is exciting. You get one shot," Turner said. "I was really not very well when I did the first one. I completely lost my voice for the 25th and they sent me off to have cameras down my throat and I thought, 'Why are they making such a fuss?' And it turned out she was Archie's killer.

"That's why they were making such a fuss! And they told me at 20 past seven and we went live at half past seven! So hopefully they don't do that to me this time!"

Dobson added: "When Leslie [Grantham] and I were working together a lot of it was improvised as well… And if something went wrong, he dried, I dried, you'd never know because we just kept going. Because we both felt at ease with each other, and also we both knew our characters inside out, so we just lived them, really."

Dobson has most recently been seen starring in Doctor Who, playing the mysterious Mrs Flood - a character she has said we will know more about soon.

We Started Here is available on all podcast platforms, while EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

