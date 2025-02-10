Years after the steamy one night stand between Stacey and Kush was revealed, the three actors have reunited as part of Turner's new podcast, We Started Here.

In an exclusive clip for RadioTimes.com from the podcast, which will be available on all podcast platforms from Tuesday 11th February, Turner spoke with Thakrar and Ghadami about their hard-hitting storylines, including Shabnam's stillbirth.

Thakrar shared that she felt it was her "purpose" on the show at the time. She explained that Ghadami had told her they might never get the chance to do a storyline like that again.

Ghadami said: "You want to do it right, with as much genuine input as possible. I remember you had a really good collaborative relationship with a few of the directors that we were working with.

"We talked a lot about it, to the point that that became a huge part of the process, that was really good to watch as you don’t get that all the time."

The trio also opened up on how they got into acting, with Thakrar saying she "didn't get into it" until she was 15 years old.

"You wouldn't look at me as a kid and think that she's going to be an actress," she added. "I was so shy."

Lacey Turner hosts the podcast We Started Here. BBC

We Started Here, which first launched earlier this year, will see Turner interview iconic television stars from in front of and behind the cameras, as they discuss how working on soaps prepared them for their wider careers.

Describing the podcast, Turner said: "The We Started Here podcast is a celebration of people who started their careers in soap, whether that’s in front of or behind the camera.

"We’ve got an array of directors, writers and actors all talking about how they got into their roles, where it led them, and how they went from soap to where they are now."

The guests taking part include Jessie Wallace, Sarah Phelps, Jimmy McGovern, Ricky Whittle, Mandip Gill, Anita Dobson and Rakhee Thakrar and Davood Ghadami.

We Started Here is available on all podcast platforms, while EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

