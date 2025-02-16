RadioTimes.com spoke to Taylforth as part of the special 40th anniversary and we couldn't help but ask about the potential of romance for Kathy.

When asked about the growing connection between Kathy and Harvey in recent months, Taylforth highlighted that major issues are preventing a happy romance between the pair - namely the other loves in their lives.

"I think they go well together because they laugh together and everything," noted Taylforth, "but the trouble is, don't forget, he's Rocky's best friend as well, and she's still married to Rocky, so I don't know how that will pan out.

"And I think Kathy would feel very guilty about Jean as well. So, yeah, it is going to be very tricky that one."

Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) is gone but not forgotten. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Fans will remember that December 2023 saw Kathy shop her husband Tom 'Rocky' Cotton (Brian Conley) to the police for his insurance scam involving burning down her cafe, but in a bid to prevent The Six from facing discovery for the murder of Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters).

Meanwhile, Harvey is in a long-term relationship with Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) but deceptions on both their parts in recent months have put a strain on them, while Jean is currently isolating herself at home after being traumatised by being scammed out of her financial savings by con artists over the phone.

In January, as Kathy came under suspicion for the attack of Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), Harvey gave Kathy a false alibi for the time of the attack to protect her - in a real display of care.

Will Kathy and Harvey risk breaking hearts by getting together?

Read More

Pick up the Radio Times magazine this week to read our exclusive feature with seven women of Walford.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.