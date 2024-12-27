On Monday 30th December 2024, questions and suspicions continue to fly following Cindy Beale's violent attack and the one who discovered her is firmly in the frame: her nemesis and former mother-in-law Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth).

The police will soon be asking more questions to Kathy but, thankfully, a close friend (or is it more than that?) Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) steps in and offers a false alibi to protect her.

However, Kathy's godson and former nephew Martin Fowler (James Bye) soon overhears what Harvey has done and quickly rounds on them both and accuses them of having a secret affair - with Harvey cheating on Martin's beloved former mother-in-law Jean Slater (Gillian Wright).

Harvey and Kathy are quick to deny that any affair is going on. Yet, is there more to develop between the pair?

Also, on this day, returnee Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) pushes struggling old friend Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) to take him on a trip to the Queen Vic pub for a meet-up with Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), hoping to be introduced to the new branch of the Mitchell clan.

However, Nigel is soon left offended by comments from Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) and feels upset.

The encounter does, ultimately, prompt Nigel to open up about his current situation to Phil, allowing hardman Phil to show his softer side and help Nigel.

Fans will be aware from Christmas Day that Nigel is lying about being homeless and dumped by his partner Julie Haye. So, what is really going on?

Then on New Year's Eve (31st December 2024), it is Nigel who tries to push Phil to seize the festive spirit again when he pushes him to attend the New Year bash at Harry's Barn alongside the rest of the Mitchells.

Will the future be looking up for Phil now his old friend is back?

