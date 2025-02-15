Well, EastEnders is a soap after all, and anything could happen, according to Sopal.

Speaking to Radio Times about what the future holds for Suki and Eve, Sopal "hopes for smooth sailing", but admitted with it being a drama, there's bound to be another challenge along the way.

"I hope it's smooth sailing," she said. "But you know, we are in soap land and anything can happen. Anything can derail us, but I would like to think that the two of them are strong enough to get back on track."

Would there be a specific story Sopal would like to play out?

"Oh, I can't share what I did say to Heather one time, because it would be really bad," she laughed.

"I think it would be really amazing to see two powerful women having a really successful marriage and running the Square as equal partners; doing what they do best, running the world."

