Over the course of an hour, Kemp will chat to Albert Square legends past and present, including Anita Dobson, Pam St Clement, Letitia Dean, Gillian Taylforth and Adam Woodyatt.

In a lovely moment, Dean and Dobson reunite on set for the first time in many years.

Kemp asks the pair how they are feeling, to which Dobson replies: "Absolutely wonderful! I feel very emotional, very happy. She looks beautiful, I love her to bits."

"Anita was like a second mum to me," Watts adds.

Dobson continues: "Yes, and she was the baby girl I never had."

Elsewhere, Taylforth and Woodyatt reflect on the creation of the Beale family and how Tony Holland took inspiration from his own for it.

Woodyatt commented: "Tony had mapped it all out, he’d mapped out years ahead, and we were all based on members of his family. I [Ian] was based on his nephew!"

Tayforth saw some similarities between her own family and the Beales, adding: "Coming from a big family – there are four girls and one boy in my family, and we were born in Islington. And I used to work up Chapel Street Market, my boyfriend at the time had a stall there, so Saturday and Sunday I used to help him out."

EastEnders: 40 Years on the Square will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 8pm on Monday 17th February 2025.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

