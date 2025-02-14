EastEnders legend Anita Dobson emotional as she reunites with Letitia Dean
The pair reunite in Ross Kemp's documentary.
As we gear up for the EastEnders 40th anniversary, the BBC is going all out to make sure this is a birthday to remember.
One of the celebratory pieces will see Ross Kemp front a documentary, titled EastEnders: 40 Years on the Square, which explores the rich history of our beloved soap.
Over the course of an hour, Kemp will chat to Albert Square legends past and present, including Anita Dobson, Pam St Clement, Letitia Dean, Gillian Taylforth and Adam Woodyatt.
In a lovely moment, Dean and Dobson reunite on set for the first time in many years.
Kemp asks the pair how they are feeling, to which Dobson replies: "Absolutely wonderful! I feel very emotional, very happy. She looks beautiful, I love her to bits."
"Anita was like a second mum to me," Watts adds.
Dobson continues: "Yes, and she was the baby girl I never had."
Elsewhere, Taylforth and Woodyatt reflect on the creation of the Beale family and how Tony Holland took inspiration from his own for it.
Woodyatt commented: "Tony had mapped it all out, he’d mapped out years ahead, and we were all based on members of his family. I [Ian] was based on his nephew!"
Tayforth saw some similarities between her own family and the Beales, adding: "Coming from a big family – there are four girls and one boy in my family, and we were born in Islington. And I used to work up Chapel Street Market, my boyfriend at the time had a stall there, so Saturday and Sunday I used to help him out."
EastEnders: 40 Years on the Square will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 8pm on Monday 17th February 2025.
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Authors
Helen Daly is the Associate Editor for Radio Times, overseeing new initiatives and commercial projects for the brand. She was previously Deputy TV Editor at a national publication. She has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Media & Journalism from Newcastle University.