Adamant that she wanted nothing to do with her mum, and harbouring a dark secret, Zoe fled from Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) during the summer, and Alfie failed to locate her.

With Kat learning what had gone on, she was stunned to learn that Zoe was back in the UK, but distraught that eldest son Tommy (Sonny Kendall) was missing.

But Tommy made contact with Zoe, and the pair spent the night in a flat, with Tommy pleading to join Zoe abroad if he lent her his savings.

Although she agreed and they began making plans for a new life, Tommy had an ulterior motive as he told Zoe he could get her some serious cash - but that she wasn't going to like where it came from.

Meanwhile, back in Albert Square, Kat and Alfie were frantic with worry for Tommy, and trouble came knocking when their social worker arrived for an appointment they had forgotten about.

News that the twins had been found with their parents' stolen bank card to buy food was another cause for concern, but Alfie blagged more time for the meeting, appealing to Kat that they had to report Tommy missing if he wasn't home by 8pm.

As the hours slipped by, it was time to face the music - but Kat was overjoyed to get a message from Tommy asking her to meet outside.

Spotting Tommy getting out of a cab, Kat couldn't believe it when the teen announced he had brought her a present - and out stepped none other than Zoe!

Wallace gave a masterclass performance as Kat took in the sight of her beloved girl, uttering just one word through her tears.

"Zoe..."

How will Kat and Zoe's first conversation go? There's a lot to unpack between them, as well as whatever bombshell Zoe is about to drop.

