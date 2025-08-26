However, next week on the BBC soap, Zoe’s little brother Tommy (Sonny Kendall) manages to track her down and bring her home.

As the week begins, Tommy is missing following an argument with Kat, and she and Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) frantically search for him. As the hunt continues, the pair fear Tommy may be gone for good.

Michelle Ryan as Zoe Slater and Laila Morse as Big Mo Harris. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Kat’s overcome with relief when she gets a message from Tommy telling her he’s outside, but it’s not just one child she’s reunited with as she rushes out to meet him, it's two. Standing there is also her estranged daughter Kat.

Kat might be stunned to see her daughter, but it looks like Zoe gets a much warmer welcome from her great grandmother Big Mo Harris, as first-look photos show the pair sharing a hug in the hallway of the Queen Vic.

More information soon comes to light about Zoe’s life since she’s been away, but what is her big secret and how will Kat react?

Jessie Wallace as Kat Moon and Michelle Ryan as Zoe Slater. BBC/Jack Barnes/Matt Burlem

When Zoe last was seen on the Square back in June, it soon became apparent that she had fallen on hard times, as she told cousin Stacey and stepfather Alfie that she was on the run from Spanish loansharks, only for it to emerge that she was lying about her situation.

Before fleeing to Barcelona, she told Stacey and Alfie on the phone that she'd done something "so bad" that her family would disown her.

