EastEnders first look photos show emotional reunion for Zoe Slater and Big Mo Harris
The legendary character is returning after being away from the soap for 20 years.
The BBC has released first look photos teasing Zoe Slater’s (Michelle Ryan) emotional reunion with Big Mo Harris (Laila Morse) next week as she makes her explosive return.
Zoe briefly made an appearance in the Square back in June after two decades away. But when Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) tried to get her to reconnect with her estranged mother Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace), she scarpered out of a window and fled to Barcelona.
However, next week on the BBC soap, Zoe’s little brother Tommy (Sonny Kendall) manages to track her down and bring her home.
As the week begins, Tommy is missing following an argument with Kat, and she and Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) frantically search for him. As the hunt continues, the pair fear Tommy may be gone for good.
Kat’s overcome with relief when she gets a message from Tommy telling her he’s outside, but it’s not just one child she’s reunited with as she rushes out to meet him, it's two. Standing there is also her estranged daughter Kat.
Kat might be stunned to see her daughter, but it looks like Zoe gets a much warmer welcome from her great grandmother Big Mo Harris, as first-look photos show the pair sharing a hug in the hallway of the Queen Vic.
More information soon comes to light about Zoe’s life since she’s been away, but what is her big secret and how will Kat react?
When Zoe last was seen on the Square back in June, it soon became apparent that she had fallen on hard times, as she told cousin Stacey and stepfather Alfie that she was on the run from Spanish loansharks, only for it to emerge that she was lying about her situation.
Before fleeing to Barcelona, she told Stacey and Alfie on the phone that she'd done something "so bad" that her family would disown her.
Molly Moss is a Trends Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest trends across TV, film and more. She has an MA in Newspaper Journalism and has previously written for publications including The Guardian, The Times and The Sun Online.