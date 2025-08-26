There's wedding joy on the way for Patrick and bride-to-be Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter), but a shock event may derail the celebrations.

A gunshot is the dramatic development in store, but who is injured and will they die?

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for Monday 1st September - Thursday 4th September 2025.

3 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Kat Moon is reunited with daughter Zoe Slater

A frantic Kat is desperate to find son Tommy (Sonny Kendall), unaware that he has found Zoe.

Kat and Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) fear Tommy may be gone for good, but then Kat gets a message from him that he's nearby.

When she hears his voice, relief gives way to shock and nothing can prepare Kat for the moment she sees Zoe, who is back in Albert Square for the first time in 20 years!

Kat is desperate to speak to Zoe, but with so much history and Zoe now a very different person to the young woman who fled in 2005, it won't be smooth sailing.

Zoe is reunited with Big Mo Harris (Laila Morse). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Further images also show Zoe reunited with her great-grandmother, Big Mo Harris (Laila Morse), in what are sure to be emotional scenes.

More information eventually comes to light about Zoe's life since she's been away, but just what is her big secret and how will Kat react?

Wallace and Ryan recently shared some teasers for the Slaters with Radio Times magazine, so there's a lot to look forward to!

2. Patrick Trueman and Yolande Trueman marry for the second time

Following the fallout of Oscar's confession, Patrick is refusing to go through with the wedding as the big day arrives.

But with Denzel Danes's (Jaden Ladega) optimism inspiring Yolande, she becomes determined to get the celebrations back on track.

Patrick remains resolute, but Kim (Tameka Empson) and Denise Fox (Diane Parish) do all they can to put plans in place anyway.

As guests gather and Denise and Kim prepare themselves that the bride and groom may not show up, they are thrilled when the loved-up couple arrive, and the wedding goes ahead after all!

For best man Howie, though, he's feeling the guilt over his part in what happened to Patrick's stolen money, having blackmailed Oscar into handing it to him.

Will Howie crumble?

Unfortunately, a new tragedy is just around the corner while the reception takes place at The Queen Vic...

3. A life hangs in the balance after a gunshot rings out in Albert Square

Oscar Branning (Pierre Moullier, right) brings more trouble to uncle Jack's (Scott Maslen, left) door. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) is horrified when Oscar shows him the gun he found.

Oscar begs him to help dispose of the gun, but they don't realise Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) has heard their conversation.

Ravi breaks into No. 27 to take back the gun, but his ex-lover Denise spots him sneaking out and tells husband Jack.

What will Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) do next? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Jack confronts Ravi, but what happens next leads to the gun going off, with the wedding guests stunned as they are holed up in The Vic.

As the locals learn who has been shot, a life hangs in the balance - but who is it, and will they survive?

The gunshot leaves the locals shook. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

