Meanwhile, the couple's son, Tommy (Sonny Kendall) falls further under the influence of nasty teen Joel Marshall (Max Murray).

Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) faces big drama when a gun goes missing.

Elsewhere, Callum Highway (Tony Clay) continues to grow closer to Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff).

Finally, there's a happy surprise in store for Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley).

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers for Monday 25th August - Thursday 28th August 2025.

5 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Anthony Trueman returns and takes action over Oscar Branning confession

Nicholas Bailey as Anthony Trueman looking concerned in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Anthony arrives early to surprise Patrick ahead of his and Yolande's (Angela Wynter) wedding, only to discover that his dad has been injured in a recent robbery.

New pictures also show Anthony coming face-to-face with his ex, Kat.

Anthony with his ex, Kat. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

That same day, Oscar visits Patrick and confesses to being his attacker, and this triggers a panic attack for the older man.

All hell breaks loose when the family hear what's been said, and Anthony demands that Oscar be reported to the police.

But Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) says this should be Patrick's decision.

Oscar comes clean. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Peter Beale (Thomas Law) demands answers from Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) when he realises that she's been covering for her brother.

Lauren later orders Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson) to sort the situation out or she's expose his blackmail of her and Oscar.

Anthony is furious. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

But Anthony keeps getting in the way of Howie's efforts to speak to Patrick.

At the police station, Oscar is convinced he's going back to prison, while Yolande worries about Patrick.

Will Oscar face punishment? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

A truce is reached with Howie, but have his actions been revealed, and what will Oscar's fate be?

Yolande is heartbroken when Patrick wants to postpone the wedding, but can he be persuaded to change his mind?

2. Alfie Moon drops Zoe Slater bombshell amid Joel Marshall's shock influence on Tommy Moon

Tommy finds out about Alfie's quest to find Zoe. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

When Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw) refuses to allow Joel to see his toxic, favourite influencer, he vows to get the money for tickets.

Then Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) finds a fake profile Tommy has set up which is 'liking' malicious posts about Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner).

Kat and Alfie confront Tommy, and his response causes them to grow more concerned about Joel's influence on him.

Joel gets mixed up in Ravi's scheme. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Joel gets a job wiping phones for Harry and ropes Tommy in to help, but when Tommy sees Kat's phone among the stolen ones, he listens to Alfie's voicemail and hears his confession about Zoe.

Kat wants to dish out tough love to Tommy and Alfie insists on handling it, but Alfie is shaken when Tommy reveals what he knows.

Kat knows everything! BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Alfie gets Stacey to try and convince Tommy not to tell Kat, and there's more distraction when Joel says offensive things to Lily and Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) and they call him out.

Tommy is shocked when Joel loses it, and Kat orders him home.

At The Queen Vic, there's a huge argument between Tommy and Kat, but as she's reeling from this, Alfie drops a bombshell.

Alfie is rumbled. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Meanwhile, Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) threatens Joel over the stolen phones, and Ross and Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) are sickened by Joel's treatment of Amy and things turn ugly once more.

At the Slaters, Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) urges Kat to pull the family together as they search for a missing Tommy, but will he be found?

And how will Kat react over the news of Zoe?

3. Harry Mitchell panics over a missing gun

Harry and Okie in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Harry, Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) and Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) are getting ready to go to a carnival with Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho).

But Okie Okyere (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu) is still piling the pressure on Harry, with the latter forced to allow Okie and co to use Kojo's flat for drugs storage.

Harry grows paranoid about Kojo's brother George Knight (Colin Salmon), while oblivious Gina tries to be romantic with Harry and is frustrated when he rebuffs her advances again.

George interrupts Harry. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Then Ravi walks in on Okie showing Harry a gun, and demands that Harry get rid of it.

George arrives just as Harry is trying to work out what to do with it, but George just wants to know if Harry is messing Gina around.

Harry later decides to bury the gun, but Ravi pulls him up on this unwise move.

Then, when Harry goes to retrieve the gun, he finds it's gone.

Who has taken the weapon?

4. Johnny Carter helps Callum Highway with Lexi Pearce as affair is revisited

Johnny has a date. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Callum is happy to see Johnny home early from the cruise, but he's jealous when he sees Johnny on a date in The Albert.

But the following day, Johnny helps Callum navigate a delicate situation with Callum's stepdaughter Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown).

Callum is jealous of Johnny's date – despite being married to Ben. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

What exactly is going on with Lexi, and why does Johnny step in?

And with Callum's husband Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) due to make a brief return in the coming weeks, is it only a matter of time before he discovers the affair?

5. Julie Bates gives Nigel Bates a sweet surprise

Julie delivers a surprise. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Nigel is suspicious when wife Julie (Karen Henthorn) gets a phone call and seems uneasy.

But when Julie later surprises Nigel by bringing his beloved car to Walford, the mystery looks to have been solved.

How will Nigel react?

