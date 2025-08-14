It was confirmed that Anthony would be back for Patrick and Yolande's impending nuptials, but what was meant to be just a brief return ends up with him staying longer than he expected.

Anthony will arrive on Monday 25th August, as does Lily Slater, although details on her return are separate and will likely shake up the Slater household as they get used to life in The Vic.

According to the spoilers for the week, Patrick is delighted when Anthony arrives before he grows "shocked when he learns the truth".

In the latter two days, Howie finds himself under pressure just as Patrick makes an announcement.

Yolande and Patrick. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

When Anthony's return was announced, executive producer Ben Wadey said that when Anthony "uncovers what has been going on in the Trueman household" he ends up staying longer than planned, and the reason could have something to do with Patrick's attack.

Earlier this month, Patrick was knocked over by Oscar Branning (Pierre Moullier) when the teen stole Patrick's gambling winnings - something Howie (Delroy Atkinson) is aware of.

The BBC has teased that Patrick is back home but struggling with anxiety, and Howie feels terrible for how he's dealt with the aftermath of what happened.

"It is an unexpected treat to return to EastEnders and I’m full of gratitude to get the opportunity to revisit the character of Anthony," Bailey said in a statement of his return to the BBC soap.

He continued: "It's wonderful to work with Rudolph Walker again - he’s such a big part of my journey as an actor and I loved filming my first scenes with him after so long.

"I’m excited to see what the passage of time has done to Anthony and explore his relationship with Patrick at this stage in their lives."

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.