When Priya and Ravi agreed to take kids Davinder 'Nugget' Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) and Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) out for the day, Ravi got waylaid as the police were lurking due to his illegal activities.

He paid a visit to Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), ordering him to stand his colleagues down so as not to retraumatise Avani after her own ordeal at the hands of officers.

As Jack's wife, and Ravi's ex-lover, Denise Fox (Diane Parish) tried to calm things down, Jack told Ravi to make a complaint through the proper channels.

Sophie Khan Levy as Priya Nandra-Hart in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Ravi also threatened and attacked a worried Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) when he tried to stop the drug runners from using Kojo Asare's (Dayo Koleosho) flat.

With Ravi failing to show up for their plans, Avani told Priya that she didn't feel able to rely on her dad, so Priya vowed to sort things out.

But what started as a confrontation soon turned passionate after Priya acknowledged that Ravi was a good father.

The pair enjoyed reviving their spark in the bedroom, and Ravi broached the idea of them getting back together properly.

Ravi then promised to find a legit way of solving his money woes after the loss of restaurant Walford East, but as the financial strain got the better of him, he decided to continue his dodgy work after all.

While oblivious Priya now saw a light at the end of the tunnel for the family, how long will a guilty Ravi be able to conceal his secrets?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.