Julie Bates (Karen Henthorn) is back, spelling more conflict for Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) as they clash over caring for Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley).

Also, George is on hand to be there for a vulnerable Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington).

Elsewhere, Oscar Branning (Pierre Moullier) could be rumbled by uncle Jack Branning (Scott Maslen).

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers for Monday 18th August - Thursday 21st August 2025.

5 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Passionate reunion for Ravi Gulati and Priya Nandra-Hart

Ravi giving Harry orders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Ravi promises to take Priya and the kids shopping, but he's waylaid when Okie (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu) reveals the police have raided their base.

Ravi decides to move the whole operation to Kojo's flat, but Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) is horrified.

Aaron Thiara as Ravi Gulati in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Priya confronts Ravi about letting daughter Avani (Aaliyah James) down, but their row turns unexpectedly passionate!

Ravi later promises Priya he'll find a legit way to get back on his feet, and the pair agree to give their relationship another go.

Sophie Khan Levy as Priya Nandra-Hart in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

But financial strains cause Ravi to go back on his word, upping his drug dealing activities.

It's not long before Kojo is put in harm's way for Ravi's cause, but will Priya find out just how far Ravi is going to make money?

2. George Knight is on the warpath as Kojo Asare is arrested

Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu as Okie in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

On Kojo's birthday, Harry is tasked with keeping him out of the flat all day.

George and the Knights have celebration drinks for Kojo, who is excited that his brother is going to take him for a day out.

But when George gets side-tracked, Kojo goes home, finding Okie and his dodgy colleagues have taken over the flat.

Jack leaves George worried. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Okie gives Kojo a pill, promising it will calm him down, but when George finds Kojo in a terrible state and realises he has taken drugs, he takes Kojo to Phil's house.

Then Jack arrives and, upon discovering that Kojo took drugs, he explains he must arrest Kojo!

George is convinced this is all down to Harry, and as he investigates, the ensuing confrontation drags Nicola and Gina (Francesca Henry) into the mess.

Kojo and Harry in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Ravi later orders Harry to get Kojo back to the flat and under their control, so Harry persuades Kojo to trust him and promises to protect him.

When George makes accusations against Harry, Kojo backs up his friend, but has Harry turned completely to the dark side?

And will George uncover the true organ grinder?

3. Julie Bates and Phil Mitchell's clash comes to a head

Nigel and Phil are reunited. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Nigel, Julie and their three pet chickens return to Walford, and Phil struggles with the new dynamic in his household.

Julie is busy making decisions, annoying Phil when she changes Nigel's routine.

Then Julie's chickens keep everyone awake, leading to yet more conflict with Phil.

Julie is ready to take over! BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The pair stress Nigel out with their sniping at his assessment, and eventually Phil and Julie's constant arguing comes to a head.

Julie is reeling after an outburst from Phil, and demands he tells her everything so they can be on the same page.

They still have very different ideas on what's best for Nigel, but there's another distraction when Nigel accidentally leaves the coop open and Julie's cockerel escapes!

Julie collects her cockerel! BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

He, Phil, Julie and Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) search everywhere for the bird, only for it to appear at Yolande Trueman's (Angela Wynter) hen do.

There's a plot twist you didn't see coming!

4. Nicola Mitchell struggles with a painful anniversary as George Knight supports her

Nicola and George get closer. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Nicola is struggling with her emotions on the anniversary of her father's death, and Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian) advises George to steer clear of her.

But when George and Nicola compare notes about their difficult relationships with their fathers, the pair end up back in another passionate embrace.

Is the connection between Nicola and George starting to run deeper than they expected?

5. Jack Branning is suspicious over Oscar Branning and Howie Danes's row

Patrick's stag do is under way. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Patrick (Rudolph Walker) and Yolande announce their choices for Best Man, Maid of Honour and Celebrant.

But when the perpetrator of Patrick's recent attack, Oscar, is caught playing dominoes with him by Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson), things get tense.

Howie, who blackmailed Oscar, is furious, and when Oscar accepts an invite to the stag party, Howie orders him to stay away.

But Jack is watching, and he later quizzes Oscar on the exchange with Howie.

Oscar deflects, and Howie also dismisses Jack's questions.

But the situation escalates when Howie confronts Oscar in private.

Will Jack rumble the pair's secrets?

