With pressure from her step-grandmother, Avani agreed to give her unborn child to Suki and Eve to raise, and although Eve eventually agreed to the plan, it was clear she wasn't completely convinced.

As a new week dawned on Albert Square, Avani was struggling with morning sickness, and her parents Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) and Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) remained oblivious to her situation.

Avani blagged some cash from Suki for 'expenses', which she intended to use for Amy Mitchell's (Ellie Dadd) party, but Barney Mitchell (Lewis Bridgeman) was concerned that Avani was focusing on the wrong things.

Barney questioned if she was truly happy with her baby decision, while back at the house, Eve encouraged Suki to make amends with returning son Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota).

As Eve discussed the secrecy of the pregnancy with Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), an overhearing Barney told Eve that he didn't think Avani had thought it all through.

When Eve tried to speak to her, Avani began to open up, but later ran off and sought solace at Amy's with a drink.

There, Joel Marshall (Max Murray), the unwitting father of the baby, turned up, smirking at Avani.

When Suki heard about the party, she and Eve went to check on Avani, but a row ensued and it was Eve who managed to finally get through to her.

Alone with Eve, Avani admitted that her heart wasn't in this pregnancy, as for one thing, she hadn't considered how it would change her body and make her feel so unwell.

When Avani worried it was too late to change her mind, Eve gently assured her it wasn't, asking what she wanted to do.

"I want an abortion," said Avani.

Eve understood, and promised to stand by her when they told the family.

But when Avani pleaded with her to keep quiet, as she feared Suki would make her change her mind, Eve agreed.

How will Suki react when she inevitably finds out?

