Michelle Ryan has reprised her role, and we can't wait to see what Zoe will get up to, whether she can mend her fractured relationship with mum Kat (Jessie Wallace), and to find out what her life has been like through the years.

While we wait for all this to unfold, we're taking a trip down memory lane, reflecting on Zoe's biggest moments during her original stint.

First appearing in 2000 alongside Kat and the rest of the Slater clan, Zoe had a turbulent time in Albert Square.

Read on as we take you through the character's journey.

Zoe Slater's biggest EastEnders moments

Kat Slater reveals she is Zoe's real mother

Kat revealed her darkest secret to Zoe. BBC PUBLIC SERVICE

In 2001, an excited Zoe planned to move abroad with 'Uncle' Harry (played by Michael Elphick). But Kat, who Zoe believed to be her big sister, wasn't having any of it.

As a row broke out, Zoe told Kat, "You can't tell me what to do, you ain't my mother!"

When Kat screamed back, "Yes I am!" the scene became one of the most famous soap moments in history.

A two-hander episode revealed that Kat had been sexually abused by Harry as a child. Zoe had been brought up by Kat's oblivious father Charlie (Derek Martin) and his deceitful wife Viv, and the truth rocked the family to its core.

It's a twist that has continued to influence Kat's life, ensuring Zoe would never be forgotten in the eyes of the viewers.

Vulnerable Zoe is targeted while living on the streets

Michelle Ryan as Zoe Slater in EastEnders. BBC/YouTube

Unable to cope with what she had learned, Zoe ran away and was taken in by Roxy Drake (Tracy Brabin), who pimped the vulnerable teen out for sex work.

It was during this harrowing time that Zoe met Kelly Taylor (Brooke Kinsella), and thankfully, Kat tracked Zoe down after weeks of worry for her safety.

When Roxy tried to stop Kat from taking Zoe home, Kat headbutted the woman, and Zoe was finally free to recover among her loved ones.

Zoe kisses best friend Kelly Taylor

Zoe later brought Kelly to Albert Square, and their friendship blossomed. On New Year's Eve 2003, the girls were involved in a mini bus crash.

Stranded, Kelly and Zoe had a heart-to-heart and Kelly told how Zoe had saved her from the dark world she had been in before they met.

Cold and scared for their lives, Zoe and Kelly declared that they loved each other, before sharing a kiss.

The sweet moment went no further, with the pair agreeing their kiss was a one-off.

But the scene holds a powerful place in Zoe's history.

Zoe sleeps with manipulative Den Watts

When Zoe realised she was losing boyfriend Dennis Rickman (Nigel Harman) due to his all-consuming love for adoptive sister Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), Dennis and Sharon's father Den Watts (Leslie Grantham) stepped in.

Den suggested that Zoe should fabricate a pregnancy to keep hold of Dennis, and while this worked, Zoe was unable to conceive for real because Dennis would not sleep with her.

Seedy Den offered to have sex with Zoe so she could complete the plan and pass off the baby as Dennis's - but Dennis caught the pair in bed together!

Zoe did indeed fall pregnant and was persuaded by Den's wife Chrissie (Tracy-Ann Oberman) to have a termination, but this was just the start of Chrissie's influence...

Zoe is embroiled in the murder of Den Watts

Chrissie decided to take revenge on Den alongside Sam Mitchell (as played by Kim Medcalf), and an out-of-her-depth Zoe. In The Queen Victoria pub, Chrissie lured Sharon along just in time to hear Den callously admitting his vile deeds.

When a disgusted Sharon disowned him, Den attacked Chrissie, and Zoe saved her life by striking him with a metal doorstep. Zoe was broken as she came to terms with having killed Den - or so she thought.

While Zoe was out of the room, Den regained consciousness and grabbed Chrissie, and Sam was horrified to witness Chrissie deliver the killer blow.

Chrissie masterminded the burial of Den's body in the barrel store, but Sam eventually disclosed the truth to Zoe.

Zoe calls Kat 'Mum' before leaving Walford

With Zoe moving on from Chrissie's deception, she left for Ibiza in 2005. But first, an emotional farewell took place at the tube station as Kat raced to Zoe's side.

Giving Zoe her baby hospital bracelet, Kat showed her just how much she meant to her, and Zoe replied, "I love you, Mum," before making her way out into the world.

With much to catch up on, we can't wait to see mother and daughter back together again!

Anyone affected by Kat and Zoe's story can find support via the NSPCC website. You can also call the helpline on 0808 800 5000. You can also visit the website for Rape Crisis and contact Rape Crisis's 23/7 support line on 0808 500 2222.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

