But their happiness is stopped in its tracks when son Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) is caught up in a harrowing situation with fellow teen Joel Marshall (Max Murray), who inappropriately touches a young woman.

While Tommy is horrified by Joel's actions, Kat is worried sick about Tommy after everything the family have already been through.

Alfie gets a phone call. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

She desperately tries to get hold of Alfie so they can discuss Tommy, but when they finally get a chance to talk things through, Kat is still in despair over the matter.

Little does she know that Tommy is set to be threatened by Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig), who plans to implicate him in Joel's crime if Tommy doesn't keep his mouth shut!

Meanwhile, Kat begins to feel that Alfie is hiding something from her, as he juggles several issues including trying to support Jean Slater (Gillian Wright).

Soon, Alfie has a mysterious call from Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) to deal with.

Once again, Kat tries to speak to Alfie about her fears for Tommy, but Alfie is clearly out of his depth, and he seems completely disorganised about their trip to the registry office.

The couple are due to make their third marriage legal, but with Alfie distracted, will he and Kat wed for real?

Later, Alfie tells Kat that he needs to go to Australia to visit his younger brother Spencer (Christopher Parker), who is in turmoil.

But is there more going on with Alfie than meets the eye, and can he step up for Kat and Tommy?

Either way, can someone help Tommy before it's too late?

EastEnders airs Tuesday to Friday this week on BBC One.

