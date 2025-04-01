EastEnders teases real reason Vicki Fowler has returned in early iPlayer release
Warning: Contains spoilers for today's EastEnders' episode (1st April 2025), airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Fans of EastEnders will be no doubt pleased to see Vicki Fowler (played by Alice Haig) back on Albert Square once more.
But it hasn't come without drama, as she arrived with her new partner Ross (Alex Walkinshaw) instead of Spencer Moon (Christopher Parker), which brought about a lot of questions.
Vicki insisted she was cheated on and the poor thing was left heartbroken by Spencer.
But when Alfie (Shane Richie) found out the truth that it was the other way around, Sharon (Letitia Dean) was very disappointed in her sister.
While the Moon side couldn't let go so easily, Sharon decided to let bygones be bygones and put aside her disappointment for the sake of the family, who are in mourning after Martin's (James Bye) death.
After a friendly drink together, Sharon insisted she was going to call it a day, but as they bumped into Joel, it was clear Vicki and her new partner were ready to carry on into the night.
Sharon headed home while Joel and Vicki entered a quiet discussion together.
Vicki said she wanted to get out of Walford as quick as possible, but Joel insisted they couldn't leave until they had the money they needed.
Unfortunately for Vicki and Joel, Sharon would be no good for the money as she was going through too much.
What do Vicki and Joel need money for?
Authors
Helen Daly is the Associate Editor for Radio Times, overseeing new initiatives and commercial projects for the brand. She was previously Deputy TV Editor at a national publication. She has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Media & Journalism from Newcastle University.