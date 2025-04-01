But it hasn't come without drama, as she arrived with her new partner Ross (Alex Walkinshaw) instead of Spencer Moon (Christopher Parker), which brought about a lot of questions.

Vicki insisted she was cheated on and the poor thing was left heartbroken by Spencer.

But when Alfie (Shane Richie) found out the truth that it was the other way around, Sharon (Letitia Dean) was very disappointed in her sister.

While the Moon side couldn't let go so easily, Sharon decided to let bygones be bygones and put aside her disappointment for the sake of the family, who are in mourning after Martin's (James Bye) death.

After a friendly drink together, Sharon insisted she was going to call it a day, but as they bumped into Joel, it was clear Vicki and her new partner were ready to carry on into the night.

Sharon headed home while Joel and Vicki entered a quiet discussion together.

Vicki said she wanted to get out of Walford as quick as possible, but Joel insisted they couldn't leave until they had the money they needed.

Unfortunately for Vicki and Joel, Sharon would be no good for the money as she was going through too much.

What do Vicki and Joel need money for?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Visit our dedicated Soaps page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.