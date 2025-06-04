EastEnders' Tameka Empson reveals major storyline she wants for Kim Fox
We'd love to see it!
Tameka Empson has revealed the next big storyline she'd like to see for her EastEnders alter ego, Kim Fox.
Billing herself as the 'Kimfluencer', social butterfly Kim busies herself organising the love lives of locals including Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), and planning a wedding for Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and Alfie Moon (Shane Richie).
But might Kim be in need of her own services soon?
Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the British Soap Awards 2025, Empson was asked what might be on the horizon for Kim.
And the actress teased that perhaps it could be time for Kim to walk down the aisle with her ever-reliable partner, Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson).
"Well, there is always the issue that Kim is not married to Howie, so I don't know. Is there something in that? Guys, you know? Will he get the courage to propose? I don't know."
On whether Kim may already be dropping hints to Howie, Empson agreed that this would be very on-brand for Kim: "Yeah, from time to time. Do you know what I mean? And maybe drop a plate or two if he doesn't hear it!"
Whether Howie will pop the question is something we'll just have to wait and see, but the star did promise fresh fun from her character in the coming weeks. Unfortunately, though, it won't all be plain-sailing.
"There'll be more joy now that Kim is back, there'll be more joy and a little bit of pain."
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Unless this is in reference to pain caused to others, it sounds like mischievous Kim could be in for a tricky time ahead - but there were no clues on what this may entail.
In keeping with the love theme, though, Empson told RadioTimes.com that she was glad viewers voted for Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) to reunite with Kim's sister, Denise (Diane Parish).
"She was going to be happy anyway. You know, Ravi or Jack, she was going to be all right, that much I know.
"But it was quite nice that they'd got back together, because they're such a great couple. And I call them old slippers, they work so well together and with each other for such a long time that to break it up, it would just feel a little bit awkward. So yeah, it's nice to see them back together."
Asked about her favourite soap moment of the year, the actress noted how the heartbreaking, live death of EastEnders stalwart Martin Fowler (James Bye) united viewers in their grief.
"I really enjoyed the 40th, if I'm honest, because it had everyone in it, and it was sad to see Martin go. It really was. And I think, well, the nation felt it, and people took time off work."
Empson also praised the community feel of the show's milestone 40th anniversary episodes.
"I think it was a real time where you saw all the characters coming together, and 40 years in the game as well. I remember watching it as a child, and now I'm in it, and to be there, it's a real... that's a real moment for me, I have to say."
Read more:
- EastEnders star Gillian Taylforth admits she "doesn't know" how long Harvey and Kathy's romance will last
- EastEnders’ Elijah Holloway on Nicola and Barney drama: ‘Harry’s not ready to move on’
- EastEnders airs new twist for Zack Hudson after near-death experience in early BBC iPlayer release
- EastEnders' Ben Mitchell tipped for return later this year after dramatic exit in 2024
- EastEnders spoilers as Alfie Moon finally proposes to Kat Slater again - will she say yes?
- EastEnders boss says soap is exploring "uncharted territory" under new producer
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.
Visit our dedicated Soaps page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.
Katelyn Mensah is the Senior Entertainment Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.