Meanwhile, Tommy's mum Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) is disappointed when Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) is too busy for her.

Also, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) worries for Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) as Elaine Knight (Harriet Thorpe) lets her down again.

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for Monday 16th June - Thursday 19th June 2025.

4 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Tommy Moon's horror as Joel Marshall sexually assaults a young woman

Isla speaking with Vicki in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

On the tube home, Joel asks Tommy to film him, but Tommy has no idea of Joel's sinister intentions.

Tommy is horrified to witness Joel pretending to fall on fellow passenger Isla, who he touches inappropriately.

Isla and Tommy are shocked, and when they arrive at the station, Isla reports Joel and he is apprehended.

Vicki with Joel in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw) and Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) are alarmed by the scene, and Ross demands answers while Vicki comforts Isla.

Vicki supports Isla's decision to report Joel, hoping this might stop him doing it again, and Vicki also offers her number if Isla needs anything.

But events soon take another turn...

2. Vicki Fowler threatens terrified Tommy Moon

Sonny Kendall as Tommy Moon in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Joel lies to Ross, and Vicki tries to be there for Ross, who fears for his son's future.

Vicki later meets with Isla, offering her money to drop the complaint.

Vicki promises to make Joel understand what he did was wrong.

As the week continues, Tommy tries to avoid Joel, but he's shaken when Vicki collars him.

Vicki warns Tommy that she will implicate him in what happened to Isla unless he keeps his mouth shut!

Will Tommy tell the truth, and will Joel be punished for his crime?

3. Secretive Alfie Moon disappoints Kat Slater

Alfie gets a phone call. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) fumes at the press coverage from the limousine business when Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) is dubbed Harvey Monroe's (Ross Boatman) 'Mrs Monroe'.

Alfie tries to support Jean, but when she is dismissed by Harvey, Jean tries to sabotage the new business until Alfie talks her down, promising to help Jean recover from her heartbreak.

All the while, Alfie is distracted by his phone, and he has another problem to contend with when Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) calls him.

Kat, meanwhile, worries about Joel's influence on Tommy but gets no support from Alfie, who is elsewhere. Where is he?

Kat is desperate to track down Alfie so they can discuss Tommy, but after a conversation with Alfie, Kat doesn't feel any better.

Kat feels unsupported by Alfie. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

She feels Alfie isn't being completely honest with her, and later, Kat makes another attempt to speak to Alfie about her fears for Tommy.

Then Alfie tells her he needs to go and see his brother Spencer (Christopher Parker) in Australia, as Spencer is in turmoil.

Is this what Alfie has been distracted by, or is there more to his behaviour?

4. Phil Mitchell tries to support Linda Carter amid Elaine Knight's careless behaviour

Elaine and Linda in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Phil worries Linda isn't coping with having to do the lion's share of the work at The Queen Vic following recent events in her family.

Elaine is neglecting her duties as the drinks start flowing at her party, and Elaine is joined by Kim Fox (Tameka Empson), Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) and more.

Elaine is being reckless. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The night gets messier by the minute, and Linda is shocked when Elaine declares the prosecco is on the house all night. Phil again notices how much Linda is struggling with running the bar alone, so he helps her out.

A tipsy Elaine is oblivious as she offers to book Priya a singles cruise, saying she can pay her back later.

Linda is horrified to see £5k leaving the business account, but when she confronts Elaine, her mum dismisses her concerns.

Phil supports Linda. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The next day, a hungover Elaine refuses to engage with a reeling Linda. As Phil realises just how much pressure Linda is under, he chastises Elaine for treating Linda so carelessly.

But when Elaine tries to talk to Linda, Linda downplays how overwhelmed she really is.

Can Phil convince Linda to be honest?

Anyone affected by the issues raised above can find support by visiting Rape Crisis, or calling their 24/7 Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Line on 0808 500 2222.

EastEnders airs Tuesday to Friday this week on BBC One. Stream on iPlayer.

