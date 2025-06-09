Elaine Knight (Harriet Thorpe) was quiet in the wake of a row with George last week, but she was sorry for her confrontational behaviour, and he apologised for lying about helping Cindy with The Albert launch.

With son Junior Knight (Micah Balfour) back from Dubai, George suggested that they host a family lunch, and Elaine later gave her husband a gift to honour his work with the over-40s boxing club.

But the positive steps made by the couple were derailed when Junior pitched up to announce that he had just seen his mum, Sabrina.

Elaine feared the end of her marriage. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Sabrina told Junior that George had been with her on Christmas night, and daughter Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) backed him up when he tried to explain.

George explained that Sabrina had kissed him, but he insisted he had turned her down.

Sabrina didn't take this well, and when she slapped George, she caught his nose and it bled.

This solved the mystery of George's furtive behaviour in the days following Cindy's attack, during which time he asked younger brother Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho) to provide him with an alibi, and fibbed that he had been underground fighting.

Elaine rightly questioned why George had lied, given that he claimed he had done nothing wrong, but he said he didn't want to upset her.

She ordered George to leave, and as he went in search of Junior, he was instead found by Cindy.

The former spouses shared a heart-to-heart, and Cindy admitted her own struggles as son Peter Beale (Thomas Law) follows in her footsteps by going for custody of his two sons.

Cindy revealed she felt lost, but as George offered support, Elaine decided to try and make amends, only to find George and Cindy looking cosy together.

With EastEnders having already confirmed that Elaine will make a shock move, what will she do next?

