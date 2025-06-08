They told the publication: "We can confirm that Bobby Brazier will be leaving EastEnders, and we wish him all the best for the future."

Brazier's character Freddie is the son of Little Mo Mitchell, and has had a number of major storylines of the years, including revelations regarding his biological father, his friendship with Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) and a love triangle with Bobby and Anna Knight (Molly Rainford).

Bobbie Brazier as Freddie Slater in EastEnders BBC

Brazier took a break from the soap in 2023 in order to compete in Strictly Come Dancing. He and his partner Dianne Buswell were runners-up in the season, making it to the final alongside Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin and eventual winners Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola.

Outside of EastEnders and Strictly, Brazier has appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox and had a role in 2024 Paramount Plus show Curfew, alongside Industry's Sarah Parish and Doctor Who's Mandip Gill.

Brazier isn't the only star leaving EastEnders in the coming months. Matthew Morrison's character Felix Baker and Clair Norris's character Bernadette Taylor are being written out of the soap, while Lacey Turner is also leaving her role as Stacey Slater later this year.

Turner previously told The Sun of her departure: "It’s time for myself and Stacey to take a rest and who knows what Stacey will get up to in her time away? Knowing Stacey, it will never be boring."

Meanwhile, an EastEnders spokesperson said: "We can confirm that Lacey will be off-screen later this year, but there is plenty of more drama to come beforehand and we will look forward to planning Stacey’s return when Lacey decides the time is right."

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

