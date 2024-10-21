That's right, it's been confirmed that The Office's Stephen Merchant and Taskmaster favourite Josh Widdicombe will be pairing up to sit back, watch some telly and deliver some undoubtedly hilarious opinions about the TV schedules.

Speaking about appearing in the new episode, Merchant said: "I don’t usually allow talking when the TV is on, because I know how much hard work goes into making shows, so I try to give them my full attention.

Josh Widdicombe and Stephen Merchant for Celebrity Gogglebox for Stand Up to Cancer. Channel 4

"But I’m happy to break my own rule for Stand Up to Cancer and join the Gogglebox special this year with my pal Josh Widdicombe.

"The charity does fantastic work, raising money for life-saving research, and it's a privilege to be involved."

Widdicombe also said: "Stand Up to Cancer is an incredible cause, so I am honoured to be involved.

"I love Stephen, and particularly like working with him when we are sitting down, so I don’t look like a hobbit next to him."

Of course, Merchant is known for being the co-writer and co-director of British comedy series The Office, as well as Extras and Life's Too Short.

More recently, fans will recognise Merchant for his roles in Four Lives and The Outlaws.

Comedian, presenter and actor Widdicombe is also no stranger to the TV, having starred in his own BBC comedy series Josh, as well as having hosted The Last Leg and Fighting Talk and appeared on Mock the Week.

Taskmaster fans will recognise Widdicombe, too, as he won the very first season of the show back in 2015.

Unlike the regular episodes of Gogglebox, there are star-studded additions joining the Gogglebox regulars for Stand Up to Cancer.

The celebrity line-up usually includes familiar faces and various personalities from the world of TV in a bid to raise money for life-saving cancer research.

Over the past decade, the charity has raised over £113 million, but plans on beating that target "to turn even more trials into treatments".

Last year's Stand Up to Cancer special saw actor Stephen Graham and his family, as well as Bob Mortimer, Richard Ayoade, Jennifer Saunders and more pick up the remote for charity.

Celebrity Gogglebox for Stand Up to Cancer is available to watch and stream on Channel 4 at 9pm on Friday 25th October.

