That's right, Will signs him and Ralf up to join the Dreamboys - a male strip troupe - on stage that very night, and they've got a lot to learn!

In an exclusive clip (above), RadioTimes.com has a first look as the pair meet the creative director and choreographer of Dreamboys, who wants to prepare them for their dance.

"We will be in front of a live audience, and I'm not gonna lie, no pressure, but they're animals," he tells Will and Ralf, who couldn't be more shocked if they tried.

Will Mellor and Ralf Little. U&Dave

As he tells them that the men go fully nude during the show, Ralf takes a second to hit Will on the arm for getting him into it as the camera swaps to Will, who admits he had "no idea" they go full monty.

"I don't feel like I was ever really consulted on this," Ralf tells the cameras. "It appears that somehow we are going to be removing all of our clothes. I am sort of sitting here wondering quite how that's happened."

It's safe to say, Will and Ralf certainly had no idea just the extent of what they were getting into...

Finding out they have just a few hours to learn the routine, Will tells the cameras: "I'm dreading going on stage, we are not Dreamboys! We've gotta give it our best shot."

Will the longtime friends make it on stage and learn all the choreography in time?

Will and Ralf continues on U&Dave on Monday 21st October at 10pm.

