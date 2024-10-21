Described as one of "Made in Chelsea's most iconic personalities", Rosie left the E4 series over a decade ago, and in the series says she never thought she'd return to the show.

In a new interview with RadioTimes.com and other press, Rosie explained that she saw Beyond Chelsea as an opportunity "to do something a bit different" and clear up some things along the way.

"I think for me the show was shot very differently, and it's not set up scenes like Made in Chelsea was," the 34-year-old said.

Binky, Lucy, Rosie in Beyond Chelsea. E4

She continued: "We're good friends and I just think it was a fun opportunity to sort of do something a bit different, film it differently [and] it wasn't all about the drama this time. It was just like a good insight into our lives. And why not? Set some record straight as well."

As for why the others decided to join the project, it was largely a similar sentiment.

Binky, who left the show in 2017, described the new series as an "insight into beyond what Made in Chelsea was", admitting it was "more fascinating to film".

"It's letting cameras into our lives [and] it's way easier to film," she told RadioTimes.com and other press.

"I can't film like how I used to film Chelsea back in the day. I've got three kids to get back home for... It's just a way of filming I think we can all say works much better for us now than it would have done back in the day."

Read more:

Having appeared on multiple seasons of Made in Chelsea in the 2010s, the trio have all received a share of trolling comments over the years, but they are admittedly "more mentally prepared" to deal with that.

"We do kind of know what we're getting ourselves into," said Lucy. "And that's why it was kind of an easy decision."

She continued: "I think for me, since becoming a mum, I don't really take anyone's opinions too seriously.

"I have bigger things to deal with in my life. I'm not going to let really negative opinions or trolls get to me as they used to."

Beyond Chelsea starts on Tuesday 29th October at 10pm on E4 or stream on Channel 4.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.