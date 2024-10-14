With the drama of Made in Chelsea being one of the key things viewers tune in for, it's no surprise that there is plenty more where that came from in season 28.

Earlier this year, RadioTimes.com caught up with Phipps ahead of his appearance on Celebs Go Dating, during which he offered some differences between the dating show and Made in Chelsea.

Speaking of his time filming the dating series, Phipps said: "It was just a very nice, authentic experience. Not that Chelsea isn't, but that is a show built on drama and conflict, and this was nice because there's a positive message throughout."

Reflecting on Celebs Go Dating, Phipps admitted he felt as though it was his "most authentic representation on TV", noting that he felt he had been his "silly self".

In the trailer for the upcoming season, Miles reveals to Temps and Tristan that he received a voice note from ex-girlfriend Maeva, as well as James proclaiming he will "protect my family with everything".

But, of course, there isn't drama all the time in Chelsea, and this season is evidence! Favourites Ollie Locke and Sophie Hermann return as the former fills in the group on life as a new father.

Made in Chelsea returns to E4 and All 4 on Monday 21st October at 10:35pm.

