In an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com, Tristan explained: "I feel like this is my most authentic representation on TV today. I feel like I've really enjoyed myself, I had a lot of fun doing it."

Reflecting on his time on the show, ensuring to avoid all spoilers on his love life, he said he was able be his "silly self" all while making good friendships and connections during his time at the agency.

"We've made genuine connections with the rest of the celebs doing it and the dates were really lovely," he said. "It was just a very nice, authentic experience."

Tristan isn't the first Made in Chelsea alum to step into the agency, with his co-star Miles Nazaire once putting his faith in the experts in 2022.

"I did ask one of my good mates Miles," Tristan told RadioTimes.com. "He just said, 'Understand that they will see straight through any bull**** and any facade you put up'. And he was right, they saw straight through."

Tristan stars alongside Love Island's Chris Taylor, Married at First Sight star Ella Morgan, actress Helen Flanagan, Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb, singer Jamelia and influencer Lauryn Goodman – and they're all really good friends!

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Jamelia said she made "amazing friends for life". "I didn't expect that side of things to be great as well," she said.

"I didn't expect us to get on so well. I love every single one of them, it's been amazing."

Celebs Go Dating airs on Monday 19th August at 9pm on E4 and Channel4.com.

