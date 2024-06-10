Will there be a Made in Chelsea season 28? Speculation and latest news
When can fans expect to head back to SW3 - if at all?
There have been arguments, therapy sessions and plenty of shady moments on Made in Chelsea these last few months, but would you have it any other way?
The iconic reality series returned with a bang back in April, introducing multiple new cast members to the SW3 crew, as they navigate their ever-changing love lives and awkward friendship dynamics.
Tonight (Monday 10th June), the 27th season of Made in Chelsea came to an end, and fans are desperate for more!
So, is a potential season 28 on the cards? Here's everything you need to know!
Will there be a Made in Chelsea season 28?
It hasn't been confirmed if Made in Chelsea will be returning for a season 28.
We'll be sure to keep this page updated once Channel 4 gives an update.
What could happen in a potential Made in Chelsea season 28?
If Made in Chelsea were to be renewed for a 28th season, there is plenty to be followed up on from what went down in season 27.
For starters, many fans will be interested to see how Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor's relationship continues to develop after they were honest about their marital struggles throughout the last season.
Elsewhere, Tristan Phipps's love life has been front and centre, especially with newcomer Julia Pollard, who kissed fellow newbie Vanders on a night out - which did not go down well with Tristan.
Is there a cast for a potential Made in Chelsea season 28?
If the cast were to remain the same for a potential season 28, the following could make an appearance:
- James Taylor
- Harvey Armstrong
- Sam Prince
- Yas Zweegers
- Maeva D'Ascanio
- Paris Smith
- Tristan Phipps
- Miles Nazaire
- David 'Temps' Templer
- Ruby Adler
- Lauren Sintes
- Emily Blackwell
- Reza Amiri-Garroussi
- Tina Stinnes
- Sam Vanderpump
- Jack Taylor
- Julia Pollard
- Zeyno Taylan
Made in Chelsea season 27 is available to catch up on through Channel 4.
