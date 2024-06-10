Tonight (Monday 10th June), the 27th season of Made in Chelsea came to an end, and fans are desperate for more!

So, is a potential season 28 on the cards? Here's everything you need to know!

Will there be a Made in Chelsea season 28?

It hasn't been confirmed if Made in Chelsea will be returning for a season 28.

We'll be sure to keep this page updated once Channel 4 gives an update.

What could happen in a potential Made in Chelsea season 28?

Tristan and Julia on Made in Chelsea. Channel 4

If Made in Chelsea were to be renewed for a 28th season, there is plenty to be followed up on from what went down in season 27.

For starters, many fans will be interested to see how Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor's relationship continues to develop after they were honest about their marital struggles throughout the last season.

Elsewhere, Tristan Phipps's love life has been front and centre, especially with newcomer Julia Pollard, who kissed fellow newbie Vanders on a night out - which did not go down well with Tristan.

Is there a cast for a potential Made in Chelsea season 28?

If the cast were to remain the same for a potential season 28, the following could make an appearance:

James Taylor

Harvey Armstrong

Sam Prince

Yas Zweegers

Maeva D'Ascanio

Paris Smith

Tristan Phipps

Miles Nazaire

David 'Temps' Templer

Ruby Adler

Lauren Sintes

Emily Blackwell

Reza Amiri-Garroussi

Tina Stinnes

Sam Vanderpump

Jack Taylor

Julia Pollard

Zeyno Taylan

Made in Chelsea season 27 is available to catch up on through Channel 4.

