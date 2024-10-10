In the trailer, we not only see Miles revealing to Temps and Tristan that he's received a voicenote from ex-girlfriend Maeva, but we also see James fiercely proclaim that he will "protect my family with everything", obviously referring to wife Maeva and their baby son.

But the trailer gets a little brighter as former Made in Chelsea stars Ollie Locke and Sophie Hermann are seen catching up, with Ollie filling everyone in on life as a new father.

Later on in the trailer, things get even more heated as Jack (James's brother) has obviously heard about Maeva's interactions with Miles and is far from happy, as he shouts: "It's been five years – you've got a baby."

What could that pesky voicenote be all about? We'll just have to wait and see.

If the last season of the reality show is anything to go by, there's set to be plenty of group divides and further drama with the introduction of some new faces. As for whether or not Ollie and Sophie are just appearing briefly in the season, though, we'll have to wait for the premiere.

Made in Chelsea continues to go from strength to strength, as it was recently revealed that spin-off Beyond Chelsea is in the works, with former stars Binky Felstead, Rosie Fortescue and Lucy Watson at the helm of it.

According to the broadcaster, the two-part series will see the trio "share their lives once again" as viewers learn what they have been up to in the time since their stints on the popular reality show came to an end.

Describing them as "three of Made in Chelsea’s most iconic personalities", a synopsis teases: "Now in their thirties, navigating through new challenges and life’s biggest milestones, the series will follow them, their families and closest friends, as they juggle family life, host events and run successful businesses."

Made in Chelsea returns to E4 and All 4 on Monday 21st October at 10:35pm.

