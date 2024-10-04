With an order of 20 episodes, it looks like we'll be getting both a second and third season but it's yet to be revealed just yet.

On the renewal announcement, Rob Mills, executive vice president, unscripted and alternative entertainment at Walt Disney Television, said: "There was a philosophical question raised in season 1 which was, 'Can MomTok survive this?' The answer unequivocally is yes!"

For those who are unfamiliar with the series, season 1 followed a group of Utah-based Mormon mum influencers who amassed a major following on TikTok with the help of their collective video making. But they were quickly rocked by a sex scandal that was exposed by one of the group's founding members, Taylor Frankie Paul.

Throughout the show, we followed the group - after a one-year time jump from the pilot episode - as the scandal continued to affect the group and divide its members into 'saints' and 'sinners'. The finale didn't offer any real resolution to the group's drama and many of the women remained hostile towards other original MomTok member Whitney Leavitt.

The official synopsis for season 1 reads: "The scandalous world of a group of Mormon mom influencers implodes when they get caught in the midst of a sex scandal that makes international headlines.

"Now, their sisterhood is shook to its core. Faith, friendship and reputations are all on the line. Will #MomTok be able to survive and continue to give the rulebook a run for its money, or will this group fall from grace?"

The first season also included the likes of Demi Engemann, Jen Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley and Mikayla Matthews, who are all set to return for season 2 – but as for whether there will be any new additions, we'll just have to wait and see.

The Hulu production premiered in September (on Disney Plus in the UK) and became Hulu’s most-watched unscripted premiere this year, beating The Kardashians.

With the season 1 finale ending on a literal cliffhanger and recent social media appearances from the MomTok group indicating some further drama has gone down since cameras stopped rolling, it's safe to say that fans of the show are in for a real treat with the new episodes.

According to Variety, production on the latest run is set to kick off next week so we're sure that concrete details about the cast will be coming our way very soon.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is available to stream on Disney Plus in the UK.

