Describing them as "three of Made in Chelsea’s most iconic personalities", a synopsis teases: "Now in their thirties, navigating through new challenges and life’s biggest milestones, the series will follow them, their families and closest friends, as they juggle family life, host events and run successful businesses."

Speaking about the new show, Felstead said that "a lot has changed" since her debut on the reality series back in 2010, pointing to the fact that she has moved away from Chelsea, married her husband and had three children.

"I'm incredibly proud of Beyond Chelsea – a project I've been passionate about doing for a long time," she said.

"After conversations with the girls and my MIC family at Monkey and Channel 4, everyone gave it a resounding yes! The series reflects where I am in life now, whilst still giving a nod to the original show. It's so exciting to see it all finally come together."

Fortescue added that she never intended to be back on screen, but found that she couldn't resist "the opportunity to film with my best friend, set some records straight and open up my life a little more than I did in the past".

And Watson echoed those feelings, saying: "After leaving Made in Chelsea, I never imagined returning to reality TV. However, after 8 years it turns out I actually quite miss it!"

She added: "I’m excited to be a part of a new show, albeit nervous to share so much about my life once again."

Meanwhile, Channel 4 Senior Commissioning Editor Clemency Green said that it was "an absolute TREAT" to have greenlit the series and added: "These women should be celebrated for building such incredible careers since leaving the show – but it’s safe to say that, like all of us, they have had their ups and downs and life is never dull.

"We can’t wait to take fans on a journey with Binky, Rosie and Lucy, and offer an exclusive look behind the scenes at life beyond Made in Chelsea."

Beyond Chelsea will air on E4 and stream on Channel 4 later this year.

