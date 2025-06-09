Consequently, EastEnders will air on BBC One in its usual slot (7:30pm) on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday instead – but fortunately, waiting out the extra day is entirely optional.

That's because the soap will be rolled out as usual on BBC iPlayer across the first four days of the week. The episode that would ordinarily have aired tonight is streaming right now on the platform.

The BBC's official EastEnders social media account shared a graphic explaining how the schedule change will unfold for dedicated followers of the iconic series.

Check it out here:

Tonight's usual EastEnders slot is occupied by Match of the Day, which is covering the World Cup qualifier between Wales and Belgium, with the former team currently sitting at the top of their group.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm, but coverage will begin 15 minutes earlier as the BBC Sport presenters unpack the hopes and expectations going into an important match for Wales.

The delay comes during a week in soap land that is likely to be dominated by the third wedding of EastEnders icons Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) and Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace).

The characters will face several issues this week that leave them questioning whether to go ahead with the wedding, including insecurities around intimacy, Alfie's disorganisation and concerns about their son, Tommy (Sonny Kendall).

In a storyline that seems to echo Netflix's Adolescence to some degree, teenager Tommy is encouraged to engage with toxic online content about women by the troubled Joel Marshall (played by Max Murray).

The discovery of this problematic behaviour casts a troubling shadow over the imminent ceremony – but can it weather the storm?

EastEnders airs Tuesday to Friday this week on BBC One. Stream on iPlayer. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

