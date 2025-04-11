And now, season 2 talks have reportedly begun, even though co-creators Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne originally intended for the show to be a limited series.

So, what's going on with the future of the show? Read on for everything you need to know about a potential second season of Adolescence.

Will there be an Adolescence season 2 and what could it be about?

A second season is yet to be officially confirmed.

However, Deadline is reporting that Brad Pitt’s Plan B production company is in discussions with director Philip Barantini about a potential second season, after the Hollywood actor worked as a producer on the show.

Plan B co-presidents Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner are hoping to reunite Graham and Thorne on the project, according to the publication.

Gardner admitted that they need to stay true to the show’s DNA and not fall prey to repetition if they do make further episodes.

What does that all mean? Well, it sounds as if a second season would move away from focusing on Jamie and his trial or prison time, and instead follow another character and crime or trauma.

Thorne previously said he doesn’t want another season for two main reasons.

During an interview with ITV’s This Morning, the writer was asked whether he would create a second season focusing on Katie, to which he responded: "I don’t think we’re the right people to tell Katie’s story."

He continued: "I think there are other makers out there that could tell beautiful dramas about Katie or girls like Katie, and that those shows should be made.

"Our aim was to try and tell Jamie’s story as fully as we possibly could, and maybe trying to tell her story would dilute that in some way and maybe we would be inadequate for that task."

He also said that he doesn’t want a second season of the show because "Jamie’s story is finished".

He added: "I don’t think there’s anywhere more we can take Jamie, so I don’t think there is a series 2.

"We’d love to explore the one-shot format in another way. We’d love to tell other stories with it, but I don’t think a series 2 of Adolescence is quite right for us."

However, if a second season were to move away from focusing on Jamie or Katie, Thorne may well get back on board.

But of course, nothing is confirmed at this stage, and fans will have to wait and see.

Graham, meanwhile, previously acknowledged the possibility that the drama could return for a second season.

In an interview with Variety, he and executive producer Hannah Walters, who are married in real life, discussed the future of the series.

"There's the possibility of developing another story," he said.

Walters said it would be "hard" to craft a worthy successor to Adolescence, but added that she’s keen to continue her partnership with Netflix.

However, she did rule out a prequel to Adolescence, saying: "That’s certainly not going to happen.

"But there’s so much mileage in the one-shot and so much mileage in investing into human nature again and looking at something else."

Following the reports that Plan B's co-presidents are in discussions with director Philip Barantini about a potential season 2, fans online have been quick to question the decision.

Viewer scepticism is hardly surprising given that a large amount of the magic of season 1 can be attributed to the breathtaking performance of newcomer Owen Cooper as Jamie, an element that would be hard to replicate in a second season.

Season 1 was also shot using a unique one-take-episode technique. It’s unclear whether a second season would use the same concept, and whether that would strike the same chord with viewers if adopted again. Fans will have to wait and see.

