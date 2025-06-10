EastEnders airs big Elaine Knight twist in early iPlayer release
Spoiler warning for Tuesday 10th June 2025 on BBC iPlayer.
**Warning: Contains major spoilers for today's BBC iPlayer episode of EastEnders (10th June 2025), airing on Wednesday 11th June on BBC One.**
Elaine Knight (Harriet Thorpe) made a big mistake that could cost her everything in the latest instalment of EastEnders.
When her husband George (Colin Salmon) was revealed to have spent Christmas night with his ex-wife Sabrina, Elaine refused to believe that nothing had happened between them.
Fed up with George's constant lies, as he had fabricated a different alibi after the attack on his second ex-wife Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), Elaine threw him out.
Seeing George and Cindy looking close at The Albert, Elaine opted against making up with George.
When she stormed over to confront the pair, Felix Baker (Matthew James Morrison) explained that George and Cindy had just left together.
Elaine gained the attention of a man called Stephen (Luke McGibney), while in the Square, Cindy finally recognised that she needed to break old habits, choosing not to spend more of her evening with George.
Having called Drew Peacock (Paul Clayton), lover of her late husband John, for support, Elaine met with him in The Albert.
Drew ultimately advised Elaine to find a man she deserved, so she approached Stephen and, later, we realised that she had slept with him as she emerged from his home and refused him an "encore".
At The Queen Vic, Elaine was surprised to find George there, and when she challenged him about Cindy, George explained that Cindy had been upset and that their encounter was purely platonic.
As George told Elaine how important she was to him and that he knew they had to rebuild the trust between them, it dawned on Elaine that she had just been unfaithful - but George hadn't!
Will Elaine confess to her betrayal?
EastEnders airs Tuesday to Friday this week on BBC One. Stream on iPlayer.
