According to The Sun, though, Linda and her co-owner mum Elaine Knight (Harriet Thorpe) will put The Vic up for sale – and Kat will take over as sole licensee.

On the subject of this rumoured soap twist, RadioTimes.com reached out to the BBC, who declined to comment.

Kat last ran The Vic from 2010 until 2013 alongside soulmate Alfie Moon (Shane Richie), who she's due to remarry in upcoming scenes.

There's no word on why Alfie's name wouldn't be on the pub deeds alongside Kat, so we'll just have to wait and see how the auction drama unfolds.

Jessie Wallace as Kat Slater in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As for recovering alcoholic Linda, she'll find herself buckling under the pressure when Elaine, fresh from her marriage troubles with George Knight (Colin Salmon), behaves recklessly with the business accounts.

Could this be what leads to a changing of the guard?

Meanwhile, original landlady Angie Watts made a special, one-off appearance for EastEnders' 40th birthday celebrations, as Anita Dobson reprised the role for an award-winning cameo.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Tuesday to Friday this week on BBC One. Stream on iPlayer.

Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.