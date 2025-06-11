EastEnders fan-favourite tipped to be new Queen Vic landlady as iconic pub set to go to auction
It looks like Linda will be bowing out as landlady.
Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) has been reported to be taking over as landlady at beloved EastEnders watering hole The Queen Vic.
Linda Carter (played by Kellie Bright) has been in charge of the pub since 2013 – apart from a brief spell in 2020 which saw Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) take the reins.
According to The Sun, though, Linda and her co-owner mum Elaine Knight (Harriet Thorpe) will put The Vic up for sale – and Kat will take over as sole licensee.
On the subject of this rumoured soap twist, RadioTimes.com reached out to the BBC, who declined to comment.
Kat last ran The Vic from 2010 until 2013 alongside soulmate Alfie Moon (Shane Richie), who she's due to remarry in upcoming scenes.
There's no word on why Alfie's name wouldn't be on the pub deeds alongside Kat, so we'll just have to wait and see how the auction drama unfolds.
As for recovering alcoholic Linda, she'll find herself buckling under the pressure when Elaine, fresh from her marriage troubles with George Knight (Colin Salmon), behaves recklessly with the business accounts.
Could this be what leads to a changing of the guard?
Meanwhile, original landlady Angie Watts made a special, one-off appearance for EastEnders' 40th birthday celebrations, as Anita Dobson reprised the role for an award-winning cameo.
EastEnders airs Tuesday to Friday this week on BBC One. Stream on iPlayer.
