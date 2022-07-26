Is Zoe Slater returning to EastEnders? Kat's heartache explained

EastEnders has revisited the sad family rift between Kat (Jessie Wallace) and Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan), leaving fans wondering if there's a chance Zoe could be heading back to Walford.

This article contains spoilers from this week's EastEnders boxset on BBC iPlayer, which have yet to air on television.

Back in 2001, Kat screamed that she was Zoe's mother in one of EastEnders' most memorable moments of all time. But the pair haven't seen each other in years.

This week, though, Kat's feelings over the situation resurfaced as she made preparations for her impending wedding to Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden). Young relative Lily (Lillia Turner) saw Kat staring at an invitation with Zoe's name on. Unaware of the complexity of the matter, Lily arranged a secret plan to cheer Kat up.

First, she and mum Stacey (Lacey Turner) planned a pre-wedding party for Kat, who was thrilled at their efforts. But later, Stacey was stunned when Lily revealed she had invited Zoe to the big day. Kat was furious when she found out and snapped at Lily, who had also arranged for Zoe to meet Kat at Peggy's bar.

Kat eventually decided to go in the hope that Zoe might just turn up - but it wasn't to be. Instead, Kat became embroiled in club drama as Zack Hudson (James Farrar) punched Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden). She offered a downbeat Zack some life advice to be grateful for what he's got; before realising she needed to take her own advice.

Appreciating the family she still has, Kat returned home to apologise to Lily and was thankful for Stacey's support. But while there was no sign of Zoe, fans may be in need of a reminder of why the relationship broke down in the first place.

Kat Slater's heartache explained

After that dramatic declaration 20 years ago, it took a while for Kat and Zoe to find their way back to each other. Zoe was still a teenager and she chose to rebel; being recruited into sex work before embarking on a relationship with older man Anthony Trueman (Nicholas Bailey).

Later, Zoe fell for Dennis Rickman (Nigel Harman), but she realised he was in love with adoptive half-sister Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean). So Dennis's father Den (Leslie Grantham) manipulated Zoe into sleeping with him so she could get pregnant and pass the baby off as Dennis's.

Zoe, Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) and Den's wife Chrissie (Tracy-Ann Oberman) ended up in a showdown with Den, and Zoe struck him with a heavy doorstop to stop him from attacking Chrissie. Thinking she had killed Den, Zoe had no idea that Chrissie had actually finished the job; but she learned the truth before she left for Ibiza. Zoe and Kat shared an emotional goodbye, and Zoe hasn't been seen on-screen since.

Years later, Kat wanted to visit Zoe in Spain - but nan Mo Harris (Laila Morse) revealed that Zoe didn't want to see her. Further updates from Zoe explained that she wanted to move on and therefore didn't want Kat in her life any more. When Kat later moved to Spain with then-husband Alfie Moon (Shane Richie), she went to see Zoe, who rejected her. Kat was left devastated and the rift has never healed.

Will Zoe Slater return to EastEnders?

Zoe was last seen in 2005, and while speculation of a possible return has circulated for many years since, there has never been any indication that actress Ryan would reprise the role. But of course, the character's name cropping up so much this week is guaranteed to make fans start wondering again. So what are the chances of a homecoming?

In 2017, Digital Spy reported that Ryan thought the role of Zoe should be recast to give another actress her big break. So could EastEnders decide to do just that, bringing in a new face to play the older version of Zoe?

With plenty of family still in Walford, Zoe does have a reason to head back. But equally, characters like Little Mo (Kacey Ainsworth), Lynne (Elaine Lordan) and more are all offscreen. With Little Mo's son Freddie (Bobby Brazier) due to arrive, though - as well as Big Mo - could one of them bring Zoe back as a surprise? That would probably be a little too easy for the soap world, right?

There's so much left unsaid between Kat and Zoe, so fingers crossed that one way or another, the character can be reunited with her mum once more.

