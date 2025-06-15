As the week concluded, George was seen packing his things and leaving the Queen Vic, blaming Elaine's infidelity for their marriage ending and eroding trust.

On Monday, Elaine will be seen putting on a brave face at the Queen Vic with the bravado she is known for.

Meanwhile, George receives some advice from friend Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), who suggests that George should forgive his wife for her mistake.

Returning to face Elaine, George reveals that he has decided that she deserves a second chance after her adultery.

Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden, left) supports Linda Carter (Kellie Bright). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

However, Elaine reacts with fury to George's words and instead points out that he is taking no responsibility for their marital failings. Who can blame her when he consistently lies to her about his time and emotional dependence on his ex-wives, Sabrina and, especially, Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins)?

As a result, Elaine rejects George, and he packs up the rest of his things and leaves the Queen Vic.

The following day, Elaine's daughter Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) decides to throw her mother a divorce party to make the best of her resolving to end things with George.

However, this will only prompt worry from Linda's friend Phil that she is taking on too much. This is also not surprising given that Linda has only recently survived a near-fatal battle with alcoholism.

On Wednesday, Elaine will once again put on a public show as the big divorce party gets underway at the Queen Vic, attended by Denise Fox (Diane Parish), Mo Harris (Laila Morse), Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy), Kim Fox (Tameka Empson), Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) and Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter).

Will Elaine and Linda's relationship suffer long-term? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

However, Elaine's chaotic and overly generous nature sees prosecco flowing free and her booking Priya a cruise with the business accounts - putting further strain on Linda.

As the week concludes, Elaine is struggling with a hangover and won't address her chaotic behaviour, prompting a reprimand from Phil about how this is all impacting Linda.

Yet, when Elaine tries to address these problems with Linda, her daughter downplays her struggle.

Will Elaine's spiral prove damaging in the long term for the pair?

Given reports of a new landlady on the way in the Queen Vic, the future is looking chaotic for the mother and daughter.

Remember too, that Monday's episode - the first under new executive producer Ben Wadey - will not be released early on BBC iPlayer and will air there at the same time as its BBC One broadcast at 7.30pm - as big developments are promised!

EastEnders airs Tuesday to Friday this week on BBC One. Stream on iPlayer.

