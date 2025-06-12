The youngster has been dripping toxic behaviour in Tommy Moon's (Sonny Kendall) ear lately.

Last week, Joel persuaded Tommy to buy explicit adult videos using dad Alfie Moon's (Shane Richie) credit card.

When Alfie, and Tommy's mum Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace), found the content, Kat asked Alfie to have a chat with Tommy about it.

But Alfie failed to be clear, and when Tommy expressed confusion, it fell to Kat to tell her son that he must always treat women with respect, and to explain the importance of consent.

Tommy took her words well, and after Kat and Alfie had a row and the unofficial wedding was briefly cancelled, the couple shared some touching vows.

Best man Tommy went on to make a sweet speech about his parents, also sharing remorse for his violent behaviour last year.

But Joel was not impressed to witness Tommy sounding so gentle and sincere, telling Tommy that this was not what he had instructed him to say in his speech.

With a sulking Joel leaving, Tommy was keen to win his friend round and he joined him.

But Tommy resisted when Joel showed him a video of an influencer saying vile, derogatory things about women.

However, in a troubling statement, Joel insisted that the likes of Alfie had been brainwashed by women.

Joel added that if Tommy wanted to be respected, he needed to watch this video - and Tommy agreed.

But as Tommy takes in the warped words of Joel and other toxic men, will this influence change him forever?

Next week, Joel will assault a female passenger on the tube, leaving Tommy horrified after being ordered to film Joel on his phone.

Can Tommy escape the poisonous world he's being dragged into?

EastEnders airs Tuesday to Friday this week on BBC One. Stream on iPlayer.

EastEnders airs Tuesday to Friday this week on BBC One. Stream on iPlayer.