Henthorn and Bradley exited the soap in 1998 after their characters left the Square to pursue a new life together in Scotland.

Bradley returned as Nigel last year on Christmas Eve, eventually revealing he had left Julie because he didn't want his dementia to become a burden to her.

Viewers have already had a voice cameo from the character when Nigel listened to a voicemail she left him in January.

However, this week, Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) tried to convince Nigel's friend and carer, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), to contact Julie against Nigel's wishes, to help Phil cope as he struggles.

Julie and Nigel Bates are to reunite in EastEnders.

Speaking of her return, Henthorn said: "It’s very surreal to be back in Albert Square after 27 years and working with the delightful Paul Bradley again - it’s scary how fast the time has gone!

"Julie has got some awful surprises ahead of her after the initial relief she feels to discover Nigel is still alive.

"It’s been great to film with Paul and Steve (McFadden), who are such lovely actors, as Julie discovers Nigel’s dementia diagnosis and why he chose to hide it from her."

Karen Henthorn reprises her role as Julie Haye in EastEnders. BBC

Executive producer Ben Wadey added: "We are delighted to have Karen Henthorn returning to reprise her role as Julie, who arrives looking for Nigel.

"Julie hasn’t seen Nigel in almost two years and is unaware of his diagnosis and reasons for leaving, so her arrival will pose questions for the pair of them."

Fans won't have long to wait until Julie meets up with Nigel again - but will they fully reunite?

How will Julie react when she learns the truth? BBC

Outside of EastEnders, British actress Karen Henthorn is best known for her role as the fiery Teresa Bryant in Coronation Street from 2008 to 2010.

Henthorn has also starred in The Booze Cruise, Doctors, Shameless, Trollied, Vera, Time, In the Flesh, and Heartbeat.

The actress's most recent role was as Emily in the BBC drama The Listeners.

EastEnders airs on BBC One at 7:30pm on Mondays to Thursdays. Stream on iPlayer on the same days at 6am.

